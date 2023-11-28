"THIS GLORIOUS EUPHORIC FEELING": BTS' Jungkook enthralls fans with his surprise 2023 MAMA Awards Worldwide Icon of The Year (Daesang) speech

On November 28, BTS secured the Worldwide Icon of The Year (Daesang) Grand Prize at the 2023 MAMA Awards, and Jungkook accepted the award on behalf of the group. The event, organized by CJ ENM, presented by Samsung Galaxy, and hosted by Jeon Somi, took place at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

The 2023 MAMA Awards honored singers and albums that made substantial contributions between October 22, 2022 and September 30, 2023. As the golden maknae accepted the award for Worldwide Icon of the Year (Daesang) on behalf of his group, BTS, he delivered a memorable acceptance speech that quickly went viral on social media.

Fans of the septet, aka ARMYs, commented that his surprising speech was unexpected, and one fan noted how this is the reason why they voted.

"This glorious euphoric feeling is exactly why we vote."

"BTS PAVED THE WAY": ARMYs can't get enough of Jungkook's acceptance speech

As BTS secured the Worldwide Icon of the Year Daesang for the sixth consecutive year, fans couldn't be prouder. Many fans noted that the said category was created in the MAMA Awards 2018. Since then, only BTS has been winning the Worldwide Icon of the Year, making it a meaningful achievement for their fans.

As the group was not physically present at the event, a video was played where Jungkook was seen accepting the award and delivering a heartfelt speech.

"ARMY! We, once again, won SAMSUNG Galaxy WORLDWIDE ICON OF THE YEAR. It's our 6th time. Our ARMY who always sends us unwavering love. Thank you very much."

He further stated:

"I'm sad that we could not meet in person today. But we know we will soon meet as bigger selves, right? Until then, stay healthy. I hope you enjoy every moment of your days. My precious and loving ARMY! You know I love you so much right? We can't wait to see you again in the near future. Thank you."

As Jungkook concluded his speech, he left with a huge, satisfying smile, while the audience at the 2023 MAMA Awards cheered loudly for the idol's surprising speech.

The video soon went viral, and fans were over the moon, watching the surprise speech presented by the golden maknae. Congratulations poured in as fans felt that they finally did it. Several ARMYs expressed their commitment to work hard to ensure the group bags next year's award as well.

The seven-member group is currently on hiatus. Some of the members, including Jin, J-HOPE, and Suga, have enlisted for their mandatory military service, while the remaining members, Kim Namjoon, Kim Tae-hyung, Park Jimin, and Jungkook, have begun their military enlistment process. The group is reportedly going to reunite in 2025, after all the members complete their military service.