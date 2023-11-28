"Father of K-pop": Fans rejoice as BTS' Jimin's FACE becomes the best album debut by a Korean soloist on the 2023 United World Charts

On November 28, 2023, South Korean media outlet Star News reported that Jimin's FACE became the best album debut by a Korean soloist on the 2023 United World Charts. The Set Me Free Pt.2 singer released his first-ever solo album FACE in March 2023, featuring five tracks with Like Crazy as the lead track for the album.

Upon learning about this new feat for Jimin's album FACE, fans took to social media to celebrate, and one enthusiastic fan referred to the Like Crazy singer as the father of K-pop, tweeting:

"HISTORY MAKER JIMIN": Fans celebrate the Like Crazy singer's latest feat

The United World Chart is a global weekly music chart published by Media Traffic. It is based on official charts worldwide and weighted according to the size of a specific country's music market as per statistics by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

According to the United World Chart and translated by X (formerly Twitter) user @PJM_data, FACE holds the following records:

"Jimin's 'Face', released on March 24, ranked first in the album category selling 1.106 million copies in the 14th week of the United World Chart (April 8) the biggest debut record among all albums released by Korean soloists so far in 2023. In addition, Face which sold 279,000 copies in its second week of debut (April 15th) set a record of being ranked first for two consecutive weeks."

As the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer continues to achieve several milestones with his released album, fans can't stop praising him and are stating they are proud of him. They are also sharing his achievements on social media. See how fans are reacting as they find out that FACE is the best debut album by a Korean soloist on the 2023 United World Charts:

NMIXX's Expergo, Depeche Mode's Memento Mori, and Morgan Wallen's One Thing At a Time followed the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer's solo album. Moreover, the album's title track, Like Crazy, also made Jimin the first K-pop soloist to top the Billboard Charts in the history of the K-pop industry and the Billboard charts.

FACE is also the first and only solo debut album by a K-pop soloist to debut with over one million sales in the history of the United World Chart.

In other news, BTS drama Begins Youth is slated to premiere on Xclusive in the year's second half. It is reported to have twelve episodes. Jimin has also recently released his first-ever solo documentary, Production Diary. It is available to stream on Weverse. Bighit Entertainment has also confirmed that the idol has started his military enlistment process and will soon release further details about it.