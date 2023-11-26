On November 26, 2023, the official trailer for the BTS drama Begins Youth, based on Bangtan Universe stories, was released on the official website of Youthtoy. All the information related to the cast, number of episodes, and the official storyline of the upcoming drama have also been officially released.

According to the aforementioned site, the official synopsis for the BTS drama Begins Youth, is as follows:

"Begins Youth is a drama of 7 youths' school ages and growth. Each boys have a problem that had to obey to his father for family honor watched his mom die, have to work for the family in poverty, abandoned by his mom and suffering from family violence, and being denied to be a family from a new family."

The BTS drama Begins Youth synopsis further reads:

"They meet each other, cure their hurt and grow up. The memories of confusion and hurt that 7 boys face but it was the most beautiful moment in their lives as they were together."

As the official three-minute trailer was released, fans could easily feel that it was an amalgamation of "literature, music, and cinema," incorporating elements derived from their The Most Beautiful Moment of Life stories, BTS's original music, and more.

Expand Tweet

"Can't wait': ARMYs excited as BTS drama Begins Youth is set to release in the second half of 2023

Expand Tweet

The upcoming drama is set to release in the second half of the 2023, and it is being produced jointly by Hybe Corporation and Chorokbaem Media. Seo Ji-hun will be portraying Jin's character, Kim Hwan, while Seo Yeong-ju is set to breathe life into RM's character, Kim Dogeon. Jeon Jinseo will be playing Jungkook's character, named Jeon Jeha.

Meanwhile, Jeong Woo-jin will play Kim Tae-hyung's character, Kim Jooan, and Roh Jong-hyun will play Suga's character, Min Cein. Kim Yoon-woo will be breathing life into Jimin's character Park Haru. Finally, Jeong Hosu, the character modelled after j-hope, will be played by the actor Ahn Ji-ho in the drama.

The latest teaser begins with the song Euphoria, showcasing clips of the main characters fighting their own battles. Hwan has to follow his toxic father's commands against his will, facing the wrath of others for being the son of a political figure, while Cein is accused of murdering his own mother and burning his own house.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Hosu hates being abandoned, since his mother left him when he was a kid. Dogeon is seen washing vehicles and studying hard, while being all alone in a shabby neighborhood of South Korea in the BTS drama Begins Youth.

On the other hand, Haru suffers from mental traumas and has been forced to keep a secret, which he is not allowed to disclose to anyone. Jooan is a victim of his father's abusive behavior and gets slapped in public, while Jeha is being bullied at school.

The BTS drama Begins Youth trailer showcases the seven friends facing their own battles. However, together, they rule over the battles of life and find happiness in mundane activities like playing by the beach side, teasing each other, sharing a room, and more.

Expand Tweet

The seven friends try to find the meaning of life's challenges and do their best to survive and leave. Further, as soon as fans saw one of the scenes from the trailer, where all the seven friends were being punished for coming late, they were reminded of the VCR from BTS Begins and became emotional.

The trailer has raised the curiosity of BTS' fans, aka ARMYs, who can't wait any longer to watch the drama. They are also waiting for the group to sing an official OST for the BTS drama Begins Youth.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The BTS drama Begins Youth is inspired by HYYH/The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Bangtan Universe, and its fictional stories that the group has been showcasing through their works, including albums, songs, and music videos since 2015. The songs that will be included in the BTS drama Begins Youth, include Am I Wrong, Euphoria, Mikrokosmos and The Truth Untold.

The twelve-episode BTS drama Youth Begins is slated to be released in the second half of 2023. It will be available to watch exclusively on Xclusive. Fans are ready to witness the troubled universe of seven young boys full of dreams and goals.