“BIGHIT REALLY SAID BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL” - ARMYs turn BTS’ RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook’s enlistment announcement blues to memes for a dose of laughter

Bighit Entertainment announced that BTS' RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook will initiate their mandatory military service. Further details about their enlistment will be announced later, sending ARMYs into a sad state where they could not comprehend how the remaining four members will also enlist for their service.

In South Korea, every able-bodied male citizen between the ages of 18 and 31 is mandatory to enlist in the military as South Korea is still in discord with its neighboring country North Korea.

As the news broke, initially fans were disheartened and could not believe it but later they comforted each other and eventually shared a series of memes on social media to uplift the melancholic atmosphere.

One fan even tweeted that Bighit really made the day memorable as the Black Friday special.

"The 5th stage of grief" - Fans develop their own coping mechanism to face BTS enlistment

Jin, Suga, and J-Hope are already serving in the military, and now the remaining four members including Kim Namjoon, Kim Tae-hyung, Jimin, and Jungkook have also begun the process for their mandatory military enlistment. Fans are all over the place trying to cope up with the news through several memes and posts on social media.

While some are joking about BTS' j-hope waiting with their caption to train them in the boot camp, others are describing the funny five stages of grief. Fans are trying out all sorts of methods to overcome their sadness.

Check out how ARMYs turn BTS' RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook’s enlistment announcement blues into memes for a dose of laughter:

Meanwhile, at the time of the announcement, Bighit Entertainment released the following details in their press release which they shared on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse about BTS:

"Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have initiated the military enlistment process."

The agency further stated:

"The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course."

They further asked for the support and love of fans worldwide and stated:

"We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists."

Fans are also sharing various memes on social media aiming to lighten the atmosphere and make it less heavy. They are also going to wait for the BTS members patiently and some are also expecting Jin's return next summer.

BTS as a group is expected to reunite in 2025 after all the members complete their mandatory military service.