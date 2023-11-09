"Ready to carry the whole kpop industry": Fans proud as BTS' Jin carries three soldiers' gear, each weighing 30kg, and completes a 20km march

On October 31, Seokjinism a X user shared an update regarding BTS Jin's military life and during a 20 km march, he carried the gear of three soldiers, each weighing 20-30 kg.

The singer is currently serving as a teaching assistant drill instructor in the Fifth Infantry Division in Gyeonggi-do. He participated in a march where he was spotted helping out fellow soldiers according to the rules.

As the post went viral among fans, they were proud to hear that the Moon singer is getting stronger day by day in the military. They took to social media to heap praise on the idol's strength. One fan, after learning about the news also tweeted that he's ready to carry the entire K-pop industry when he returns.

"He can easily carry us to the next town": Fans swoon over Jin's strength

The user known as Seokjinism shared how, during a soldiers' march, The Astronaut singer successfully motivated his military unit to complete a 20 km march by assisting his fellow soldiers. The user posted the caption:

"Kim Seokjin completed 20km march carrying 3 full combat gear (Gun-jang- Soldier gear, 군장) each of 20-30 kg. If any trainee falls down during march, Assistant Drill Instructor has to carry and Super special warrior Jin carried 3 of those. This means he carried 60-90 kilograms for 20km for 3-4 hours which is 6-9 full sized watermelons - OMG"

According to the user, it's a rule in the military that an assistant drill instructor is obligated to carry the combat gear of soldiers who fail to carry it. One soldier's gear weighs between 20-30 kg, and since the idol carried gear for three soldiers, he shouldered 90 kilograms alone during the 20 km march, showcasing his immense strength and power.

Fans even compared the weight of those gears to 6-9 full-sized watermelons, emphasizing that he carried them alone. They also humorously remarked that at this rate, he might be able to carry all the fans by himself as well. Some fans even reacted playfully, saying they would pretend to be military soldiers so he could pick them up.

Check out how fans are reacting to the singer carrying the gear for three soldiers, each weighing 30 kg, and completing a 20 km march:

The user @nightstar1201 also explained what the gear that the Moon singer picked up was and provided an explanation:

"Gun-jang(Soldier gear, 군장) refers to equipment carried by soldier to maintain combat power. In USA, it is called setup, LBE, etc. Gunjang weighs between 20~30 kilograms. And marching distance is 20km. If anyone falls down at this time, his bag will be held by assistant. Jin took 3 of these"

The @nightstar1201 user also described the other acts of kindness and commented:

"He gave box of snail cream to parents of trainees at the end of completion ceremony. He bought snacks 3 times for trainees. He had never been angry. He was really nice.

His face size was as small as a fist. He is 100times more handsome than screen. His back"

Needless to say, after hearing all the good things about the Moon singer, fans couldn't stop praising him, and they stated it was natural for him. They mentioned that Jin has always been a kind person, and buying snacks and carrying their gear is just his way of showing his affection for others.

He is expected to complete his military service by June 2023.