“People who aren’t army leave the room”: BTS’ Jimin’s chaotic Weverse live conversation with j- hope and Jin sends fans into a frenzy

On October 23, 2023, BTS' Jimin took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse and conducted a live broadcast with his fans to mark the release of his solo documentary, Production Diary.

Production Diary is the singer's first-ever solo documentary showcasing the behind-the-scenes and production process of his debut album, FACE, which he released in March 2023.

Bighit Entertainment simultaneously released the Production Diary and a quiz show. During the Weverse live session, he watched his documentary with fans. At that time, fellow group members Jin and j-hope began bombarding his live broadcast with a series of comments, to which the Like Crazy singer sarcastically said:

"People who aren’t army leave the room"

Expand Tweet

"I miss them": Fans ecstatic to see Jimin, j-hope, and Jin together

While the Like Crazy singer was watching his solo documentary on Weverse live with fans, he noticed that j-hope was also on Weverse and asked him to leave the live stream because he wouldn't be able to watch the documentary with fans.

It's worth noting that both Jin and j-hope are currently serving in the military and are required to hand over their phones to the authorities at specific times, as fans assumed from their live conversation.

The conversation, as per @haruharu_w_bts on X (formerly Twitter), went like:

Jimin: why is hobi hyung watching?! hobi hyung leave! if you don't leave i wont play it.

j-hope: commenting lyrics that jimin is singing* kekekeke why let's watch it together~Okay kekeke i have to hand in my phone anyways hehehe. have fun watching

Jimin: why are you watching it from there HAHAHA i know what time you have to hand your phone in, there's some time left. not playing till you leave~

j-hope: our jjyaminie fighting. kekekkee i'm leaving.bye bye i'm leaving!

Expand Tweet

Even after making several comments, j-hope didn't leave and continued to comment. After a while, Jin also appeared and asked j-hope to leave and do the cleaning tasks assigned in the military. The trio once again engaged in a humorous conversation, which went like this (as per @haruharu_w_bts on X):

Jin: hey hope-ah, go clean

j-hope: i'm laughing keke seriously. jjin not yet keke those duties start at 21 o'clock. seriously everyone working on music is the same.

Jimin: hyungs leave! why are you here sending katalks (messages)

As soon as the trio's interaction got chaotic on Weverse live, with the Like Crazy singer repeatedly asking the duo to leave and j-hope continuing to reply, fans enjoyed their overall conversation. They expressed their love for how the Promise singer smiled when he noticed j-Hope's presence on Weverse live.

Check out how fans are reacting to the series of comments left by j-hope and one comment by Jin on Weverse Live:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After Jin left only one comment, j-hope finally bid farewell to Jimin, expressing how proud he was of the Like Crazy singer:

j-hope: jjyaminie that im proud of! a cool documentary came out too !! so cool!!! fighting~

Jimin: based on your comment it sseems like you might leave soon~ leave well hyung!

Meanwhile, Jungkook made a one-minute in-person appearance during the Like Crazy singer's live, and fans couldn't get enough of their interaction.

Production Diary is exclusively available on Weverse.