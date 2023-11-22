Why is “PROTECT JIMIN” trending on X? Fans demand for safety of the BTS member as a woman allegedly threatens to kill him

On November 22, 2023, an X user named @jeanhwi allegedly threatened to kill BTS' Jimin, saying that if he visits Jungkook in Japan, she will not spare him. She reportedly continued posting on social media until fans became aware of her evil intentions and started reporting her account.

Before she made her account private, fans searched and discovered more of her tweets allegedly threatening to kill the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer. She allegedly said that she hates selfish members more than the economy of her alleged country, Japan.

X (formerly Twitter) user @V36260523Vilas translated and circulated her tweets on social media, urging fellow fans to take immediate action by informing the idol's agency. Eventually, fans started the hashtag #ProtectJimin on social media to ensure the artist doesn't fall into any danger.

Fans are sending emails to HYBE so they can protect Jimin

On November 22, 2023, media outlet RNX News reported that Jimin and Jungkook would travel to Japan, departing from Gimpo International Airport the next morning. This news evoked fans' responses as there has been no official confirmation from BigHit Entertainment regarding their travel plans.

As the news outlet stated that the duo would be traveling to Japan, speculations began, with some fans suggesting that Jungkook might be holding a show while the Like Crazy singer could attend it.

In the absence of official confirmation from BigHit Entertainment, @jeanhwi on X allegedly threatened to kill the Like Crazy singer, saying that if he tried to intervene in Jungkook's show, she would not spare him and would take his life on the spot. She stated, as translated by the user @V36260523Vilas:

"I hate selfish members more than the company. I will curse the members until the end. I will kill Jimin if he intervenes in Jungkook."

Soon, fans also discovered how she allegedly called the singer a leech and insulted him in her other tweets. They started trending HYBE PROTECT YOUR ARTISTS on X and even curated a PDF with all the hate and life-threatening tweets against the idol, which they emailed to BigHit Entertainment.

Fans are also circulating photos of the woman who allegedly threatened to take the life of the Like Crazy singer. Many are saying that if the Like Crazy singer visits Gimpo International Airport, then people going to the event should scrutinize the place and check if the woman attends the event with her photo to protect the idol if their agency fails to do so.

Here is how some fans of the artist reacted to the alleged threats:

The singer has confirmed his initiation of the mandatory military process today, and fans are willing to wait for the idol until 2025 as he completes his service.