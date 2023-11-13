"RESPECT FOR THE ARTIST": BTS' Jimin fans send Korean trucks outside the HYBE building demanding justice for singer

On November 13, 2023, numerous videos and pictures of BTS' Jimin fans protesting outside the HYBE building went viral on social media.

One of the idol's fanbases, named DC Inside BTS Jimin Gallery, sent three trucks outside the building located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, demanding justice for the alleged ongoing injustice against the idol.

Fans raised several questions about why the title track, Like Crazy, has not yet received RIAA platinum certification despite being eligible for it. They also questioned the disparity in production and distribution of his albums, among other concerns.

As the videos and photos gained traction on social media, fans shared the content from the event, expressing their frustration against the alleged injustice done to the idol. One fan even commented that HYBE should respect their artists and provide a proper explanation.

"I'm crying": Fans are expecting HYBE to solve all the matters related to Jimin

Jimin released his debut album FACE in March 2023, and its title track, Like Crazy, which created a buzz among fans worldwide. The song also made history as the first by a K-pop soloist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Jimin's supportive fanbase not only sent a truck to demand justice for him at HYBE but also targeted other locations such as security companies and broadcasting companies. They played the idol's song Set Me Free Pt.2 near the truck, displaying texts demanding various things for the idol.

"Is HYBE the agency of BTS Jimin? HYBE is neglecting its duties by not renewing his contract. Please explain why Like Crazy did not receive RIAA platinum certification and why Nomi, Billboard's top-selling song, was ignored for a single CD restock. Sue malicious comments and anti-gallery and protect artists."

As of August 2023, Like Crazy had sold over one million units in the United States, making it the first K-pop soloist song to do so.

Despite this, HYBE has seemingly not requested RIAA platinum certification for the song, leaving fans both anxious and disappointed. Despite fans long-standing demands and social media trends, HYBE has remained silent, leading them to send protest trucks to various locations to grab HYBE's attention.

Fans are also demanding the agency take legal action against malicious and hateful comments and provide proper protection for the idol. Fans pointed out that due to these issues, they want HYBE to issue an apology and take appropriate action regarding management, marketing, and more.

Several videos and photos of the protest trucks for Jimin outside the HYBE buildings went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, fans have been trending several phrases on social media, expressing their discontent with how HYBE handled the issues, especially during the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

"Even though 'Like Crazy' was the first Korean solo artist to be nominated in the Top Selling Song category at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, the agency did not provide any support during the counting period. Local fans in the United States did not meet their demands for a single CD restock even after the initial sold-out."

Fans seem determined to get an explanation from the agency, despite their silence on the aforementioned issues.

Jimin recently released his first-ever solo documentary, Production Diary.