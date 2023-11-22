On November 22, 2023, Bighit Entertainment confirmed that Kim Tae-hyung, Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook have initiated their mandatory military enlistment process, as stated in a press release posted on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse.

With the remaining four members now confirmed to start preparing for their mandatory military service, fans were left disheartened at the thought of not seeing them for the next two years. Simultaneously, many also emphasized that the sooner the members go, the sooner they will return.

They started trending WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU IN 2025 in order to remind the BTS members that they'll still be here.

Expand Tweet

Fans are heartbroken with Kim Tae-hyung, Kim Namjoon, Jimin and Jungkook's enlistment news

As three members of the group, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga have already enlisted for their mandatory military service, the remaining four members, Kim Tae-hyung, Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, and Jeon Jungkook, are now also preparing for their military enlistment, as per a recent announcement by the group's agency.

Expand Tweet

In a press release issued by Bighit Entertainment, the agency stated:

"We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook have initiated the military enlistment process."

The agency further added:

"The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course."

Even though the news of the four members enlisting has taken aback many fans, they are wishing them a healthy and safe military service and hoping that they come back soon.

ARMYs are stating that they will wait for the group patiently in 2025 and can't wait for them to reunite:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

By the end of the press release by Bighit Entertainment, the agency stated that they wish for the love and support of fans:

"We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists"

The agency will release the enlistment date, and other details in future as it is expected that all the remaining members - Kim Tae-hyung, Namjoon, Jimin, and Jungkook will enlist on the same day.