"Do whatever you want": Fans react as BTS' Kim Namjoon accidentally reveals himself smoking on Instagram story

BTS' Kim Namjoon shared a picture of himself on his Instagram Story on November 11, 2023, where he was seen smoking. However, the Lonely singer deleted the picture soon after he shared it. As soon as fans saw the photo, they weren't just curious about its origins but also asked the idol to stop smoking, which was criticized by other fans.

In the picture shared on Saturday, the idol could be seen with one of his friends, putting a hand over his head as the two smoked in the open. Soon, fans started trending Kim Namjoon on X expressing that it was his choice and no one should force their opinions on him. They seemed to be calling out other fans who had asked the singer to smoke smoking as it wasn't good for his health.

One X user, @tothemoon_jimin, tweeted about RM's now-deleted picture and stated that the singer is allowed to do whatever he wants.

It is worth noting that while smoking shouldn't be glorified, fans do believe that the idol isn't obliged to explain to anyone the reasons behind it. He isn't obliged to follow what his fans or anyone else feel and is free to do what he feels is right for him.

"Based on the amount of stress, diets, and hard work": Fans understand Kim Namjoon's reason behind smoking

The singer's fans felt that they shouldn't glorify smoking due to its hazardous consequences. However, they also said that they were aware of the stressful lives that the idols lead where they have to take care of a number of things, including their looks, diets, schedules, and music, among other things. Thus, watching RM smoking in now-deleted photos did not seem surprising to them, as they stated that they could understand that he only did it to relieve stress from work.

Some fans feel that he should quit smoking as it is dangerous to his health, while others think he looked "hot" in the now-deleted Instagram story. They mentioned that the picture reminded them of his released song Smoke Sprite and even made edits to the song while including the picture on social media.

Some believed that he might have intended to share the picture with his close friends on Instagram but accidentally shared it with the world.

In the deleted Instagram story, Kim Namjoon was spotted in warm winter clothes, including a thick jacket, while his friend seemed to be wearing a hoodie. Fans stated that Kim Namjoon is an adult and is not obliged to adhere to the rules made by others. They also expressed concern that since winter is in full swing, they hope he doesn't catch a cold.

The other members of the group, including Kim Tae-hyung and Jungkook were allegedly captured smoking previously.

Fans also expressed disappointment that Kim Namjoon's INDIGO did not get any nominations at the MAMA and Seoul Music Awards.

Needless to say, fans believe that even though they should not glorify smoking and support it, Kim Namjoon is not obliged to follow what others feel and should do what he feels is right.