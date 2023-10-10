“LOOKS SO FINE”: ARMYs gush as BTS’ Namjoon debuts new hair color during his Weverse Live

On Tuesday, October 10, BTS' Namjoon went live on Weverse to spend some time with his fans, and as ARMYs rushed in to watch the same, they were met with a delightful surprise. While fans were already happy to see him kickstart a live stream after a long time, as the idol happily revealed his new hair color, fans couldn't help but gush at how good it looked on the idol.

Expand Tweet

The BTS rapper dyed his hair an ash-gray color, a shade that hadn't seen on the idol before and they were extremely happy to see him back to experimenting with his hair. However, he also revealed that this isn't the final look and he's aiming to go further with the look. While fans continue to cherish the news of Namjoon's newly dyed hair, they also excitedly look forward to what the hair will change into.

Fans freak out as BTS' Namjoon reveals his new hair color during his recent Weverse live stream

As BTS' Namjoon kickstarted his Weverse livestream, he talked about a variety of topics from his hilarious anecdotes of how he throws clothes on the sofa to sob-worthy talks about BTS' reunion in the future. While fans equally empathized with the conversation he had throughout his livestream, they couldn't ignore the elephant in the room, the idol's newly-colored hair.

While fans immediately noticed the new hair as soon as they tuned into the livestream, the idol only talked about it midway through the broadcast. He showed off his new hair to his fans while complaining that his scalp hurts after bleaching his hair after almost two years. He also confessed that he tried to pull off the color he wanted by himself but since he couldn't get the exact results he'll be trying again with his agency's help.

I tried bleaching my hair after 2 years, but my scalp hurts so much! Since it’s short, it really hurts. But this is not the final version, just a simulation, so the color didn't come out perfectly, but I think it will come out much better when I actually dye my hair at work.

As the idol continued to show off his silver hair several times during the livestream, he also made a hilarious comparison at one point during the livestream. Since the idol was seated right in front of his sofa, which was in a darker silver shade, Namjoon commented that his hair looked like his sofa due to the uncanny color similarities.

I dyed my hair. Looks like my sofa.

As fans continued to gush over the look while anticipatedly waiting for his finished look, they also loved the other intriguing parts of the livestream. Many fans discussed that his recent hair experiment with bleach most likely alludes to the possibility that Namjoon wouldn't be leaving for his military enlistment anytime soon.