"Wanted to get rid of some of the worries in my head": BTS' RM reveals why he opted for buzzcut in Dazed Korea interview

In a new interview with Dazed Korea, BTS' RM revealed the real reason behind why he cut his hair and opted for a buzzcut. For those unaware, Bangtan's leader shocked everyone by cutting his hair short. This led many to speculate that BTS' RM might be enlisting in the military soon.

However, Bangtan's frontman clarified that he simply cut his hair because it was hot and that he wasn't enlisting in the military anytime soon. In a new exclusive pictorial interview with Dazed Korea, BTS' RM spoke about why he cut his hair short and mentioned reasons he had not cited before.

Bangtan's leader disclosed that he had some issues and worries and wanted to get rid of them. Hence, cutting his hair short allowed him to think freely without worries.

“I think the last time I had such a short length was in high school, but I wanted to face myself as I am. I wanted to get rid of some of the worries in my head, and not having hair is really helping me to think more simply. I still have a lot in my mind,” he said.

"It's comfortable and clean" - BTS' RM sheds light on his decision to get a buzzcut

In a follow-up question, RM clarified that superficially he cut his hair simply because "it was hot." However, he stated that the deeper reason behind his impulsive decision to sport a buzzcut was that he wanted to get rid of unnecessary stress and worries, and cutting his hair allowed him to think freely.

Furthermore, the Indigo singer proudly mentioned that his bandmates, friends, and colleagues have been praising his buzzcut look. He also stated that some people think he looks "the most handsome right now." BTS' RM also shared that he was confident about the shape of his head and his ability to carry off the unconventional buzzcut look.

"I've been confident with my head shape and hair, so I thought it would be pretty good to shave it like this. It's comfortable and clean. It was a bit hard to keep getting questions like, "Is there a change in your mind?" but other than that, everything is good. In a way, it's because it's the hairstyle that's the most relaxed, but I think I can see my clothes better when I look at the photoshoot I took today," he said.

ARMYs took to social media to lavish praise on BTS' RM's buzzcut look and stated how effortlessly he was carrying off the unconventional hairdo.

Interestingly, ARMYs weren't the only ones concerned about BTS' RM buzzcut. TOMORROW X TOGETHER's leader Soobin revealed during a Weverse live that he had seen Bangtan's leader at their company headquarters and panicked on seeing his buzzcut, as he thought he was enlisting in the military.

However, like ARMYs, Soobin was relieved to learn from the Closer singer that he was not enlisting in the military anytime soon and that he cut his hair because of the scorching summers in Korea at the time.

V compliments RM's buzzcut in viral Instagram post

BTS' leader RM and his bandmate V aka Taehyung's interaction on Instagram went viral on social media as the Layover singer complimented his leader's buzzcut, albeit in an interesting way.

The Wildflower singer shared a post on his personal Instagram account and was seen enjoying his day at an art museum. Dressed in a modest long-sleeved white shirt and trousers, his buzzcut became a focal point of discussion between him and V. The latter declared that he wanted to "pet" RM's hair and also called him "cute." BTS' RM responded by saying that he would let V pet his hair "only once."

Evidently, ARMYs loved the interaction between RM and V and hope that the members reunite in 2025 once they complete their mandatory military service.