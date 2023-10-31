"It's gonna be chaotic again": Fans react as BTS' Jungkook is set to be a guest on Suga's Suchwita once again

BigHit Entertainment unveiled a teaser for episode 20 of Suga's Suchwita featuring Jungkook as the next guest. Suchwita is a fun talk show where Suga invites celebrities and personalities from different walks of life for an interactive session. He especially welcomes celebrities looking to promote their projects on social media.

In the teaser posted by BigHit Entertainment on their YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV, fans easily recognized Jungkook and determined that he would be the next guest on Suchwita, even though editors attempted to hide his face.

Fans took to social media to celebrate the Seven singer's appearance on the show once again. They stated that the upcoming episode was bound to be chaotic as they recalled the artist's last appearance on Suchwita in episode 15, which released on July 29, 2023. In the much-loved episode, the idol performed That That with Suga for the first time, enjoyed a karaoke session, and more.

"WE WON": Fans can't wait to watch Jungkook on Suga's Suchwita again

In the latest teaser for Suchwita, Suga was seen talking about the anniversary of his talk show. Jungkook was then shown clapping from behind as Suga introduced him as the guest who wanted to be on the show again. Meanwhile, Suga also playfully commented on the Seven singer's hairstyle and called him "cute." He also mentioned that the golden maknae's smile brings him happiness. Suga and the golden maknae then discussed their latest achievements.

Suga's talk show reached 10 million views for the first time ever, and Jungkook's debut digital single Seven ranked at No.1 rank on the Billboard Hot 100 music chart. Suga then expressed his pride in the golden maknae.

Suga then asked the idol why he was on the show again. The latter sarcastically said that these days, Suga was the most respected member of BTS for him, and so, he came to see him. This banter was showcased in the teaser, along with some chaotic moments, leaving fans excited about the upcoming episode.

The duo also spoke about Jungkook's upcoming album GOLDEN and how, as he is currently living the golden moments of his life, it's time for him to release an album. When responding to Suga's question about what ARMYs mean to him, the Seven singer mentioned that his first tattoo was dedicated to the BTS fandom.

The teaser quickly went viral among fans, creating excitement on social media. Netizens speculate that the next episode will be chaotic, just like previous installments featuring Jungkook. They can't wait to hear what the golden maknae will reveal about his upcoming album and are gearing up for some exciting moments featuring the duo.

Meanwhile, the golden maknae is set to release his debut album GOLDEN, featuring 11 tracks with collaborations from artists including Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake, and others.

Suga is currently enlisted for his mandatory military service and joined in September.

The Suchwita episode featuring the Seven singer is scheduled to premiere on November 4, 2023, one day after the golden maknae releases his debut album.