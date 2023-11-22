"All he knows is how to love": Fans emotional as BTS' Kim Tae-hyung shares handwritten letter from an ARMY on his Instagram stories

On November 22, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung shared a handwritten letter from an ARMY on his Instagram story. In the letter, the fan expressed their pride in him and mentioned that they wanted to see him "shine brightly." They also mentioned that while they had only watched him perform in an online concert during the COVID-19 pandemic, they wished to see him soon.

As the Love Me Again singer posted the picture of the handwritten letter on his Instagram story, it quickly went viral on different social media platforms. Netizens were over the moon upon reading the letter, expressing that it was thoughtful of the singer to share the same on his Instagram story.

"Loves reading his fan letters": Fans hail Kim Tae-hyung for his thoughtful gesture

As Kim Tae-hyung shared the fan's handwritten letter on social media, netizens pointed out how much the idol has loved reading such letters ever since his debut. When he was revealed as a member of the group, he was overjoyed about the first letter he received from a fan and even bragged about it to the other members of BTS several times. Even after a decade, nothing has changed, and he still loves reading the handwritten letters from fans, which are filled with love.

On his Instagram story, he shared the picture of the handwritten letter in question, which read, as translated by Taeguide on Twitter:

"Hai, I'm so proud of you. Please shine brightly. We will be shining with you. I will always support you and cheer for you. T.T Though I only enjoyed online concerts due to the Coronavirus, I hope to see you. I adore you! -from an ARMY who became a big/successful fan of yours today."

The idol further conveyed to the fan through his Instagram story that he had received their handwritten letter and added a smiling emoji. As translated by Taeguide on X, the Love Me Again singer captioned his story:

"Are you seeing this? (He means I received your message) Thank you"

Fans were touched when they saw how the idol treated his fans and kept their letters close to him. They got emotional and took to social media platforms like Twitter to react to the same. They believed that reading letters was the idol's "love language" and hailed him for his kind gesture.

Bighit Entertainment recently confirmed that they had initiated Kim Tae-hyung's mandatory military service.