"A Collab, a single, KTH 2????": Fans frenzied as BTS' Kim Tae-hyung shares a major spoiler on his Instagram stories

On November 21, 2023, Kim Tae-hyung took to his Instagram and started a question and answer feature on his story, expressing his boredom. Fans bombarded the idol with a series of questions, among which he responded to a few. He even dropped a major spoiler about possible upcoming projects.

Kim Tae-hyung shared a video of himself singing in a studio in response to a fan's question about his daily activities. He playfully labeled it as a spoiler, maintaining a nonchalant attitude.

The video quickly went viral on social media, prompting fans to speculate whether it hints at a new single, a collaboration, or his anticipated album KTH2.

"His soulful voice": Fans can't wait to listen to the new music by Kim Tae-hyung

Kim Tae-hyung answered a series of questions on his Instagram stories with some witty responses.

He mentioned being occupied at the moment and humorously expressed feeling weird about doing a live broadcast with just his voice and face, inviting fans to join him.

He shared some unseen pictures of himself, which created excitement and anticipation among fans for his upcoming projects. Kim Tae-hyung revealed that the most recent picture of himself was taken just three days ago.

A fan subsequently asked:

"What is Tae doing these days?"

He playfully replied:

"Well, I don't care. It's a spoiler."

He accompanied this response with a video where he was singing a never-heard song:

In the video, he sported sunglasses, a white shirt, and what appeared to be brown pants in a studio setting.

X user @nospace_foru translated the lyrics, heightening the anticipation for the new content:

"When you're not here there are some days that I feel low. Space in my bed I still leave for you/facing my battles to live for you. I cant trust nobody. I cannot trust you even on the days I’m right by your side. I’m keeping my promises, I’ll be wherever you are"

They quickly praised how soulful his voice sounded and stated that the major spoiler from Kim Tae-hyung was the best thing that happened to them ever. They speculated that it could be his new Christmas song, a new album, a single, or a collaboration song.

Fans mentioned that the snippet of his unreleased song sounded beautiful, and they are sure that when he releases it, it will warm the hearts of many people and heal them for good.

They are waiting for his new solo projects and are excited to showcase their support for him. They are also speculating whether the song is about betrayal or not.

V is confirmed to appear on the Korean variety show Running Man on December 3, 2023.