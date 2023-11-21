On November 21, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung took to his Instagram account and initiated a Question/Answer segment. In the caption, he mentioned feeling bored and prompted fans to ask various questions. Tae-hyung answered a few queries and also shared some unseen pictures of himself while responding to fans.

The Love Me Again singer released his debut album Layover in September, and fans have been enjoying the album's songs throughout the month. From his social media stories, it seems he is gearing up for more projects.

As Tae-hyung dropped three unseen pictures on his Instagram story, fans couldn't resist sharing them on social media. One fan even mentioned they the idol was teasing them and they love it.

"I can't take it anymore": Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's recent unseen pictures

As fans bombarded him with questions, the initial inquiries revolved around whether he wanted to eat rice. Kim Tae-hyung humorously responded with a LOL expression revealing he hadn't eaten it yet. He shared that he was currently quite occupied and moved on to the next set of questions.

When asked why he doesn't start a live broadcast Kim Tae-hyung explained:

"It's a bit weird to only see my voice and face. Do you want to join me?"

After a fan requested a preview of some projects, the idol unveiled a monochromatic picture of himself wearing a woolen jacket and sporting messy hair. This stirred curiosity about the theme of his upcoming projects and whether he might showcase his acting side.

Kim Tae-hyung shared a shirtless photo of himself wearing only a fur coat by Celine, creating a frenzy among fans. He also revealed another picture in a black outfit and captioned the story as:

"The most recent photo was taken 3 days ago."

As Kim Tae-hyung released this series of pictures, fans were ecstatic. Some couldn't believe that he had previously denied the Chapter 2 of BTS being about members taking their shirts off yet here he was flaunting his abs on Instagram.

Check out how fans are reacting as the Love Me Again singer released his unseen images on social media:

Meanwhile, the idol dropped a major spoiler on his Instagram story sharing a video of himself singing. This sparked speculation about it being related to his next music, album, or more.

They are currently loving and streaming his songs including Love Me Again, Rainy Days, For Us, Blue, and Slow Dancing from his album Layover and enjoying it. The idol is also set to appear on the Korean variety show Running Man on December 3, 2023, alongside actor Yoo Seung-ho.

Fans are eagerly waiting for his future projects as glimpsed on social media.