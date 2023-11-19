On November 18, 2023, BTS' Jungkook hosted an exclusive fan sign video call where he interacted with 60 lucky fans selected through a raffle on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse.

The Seven singer recently released his debut album GOLDEN, featuring eleven tracks, and is currently involved in various promotional campaigns, including performances and attending music shows to promote his album.

In the recent video call, the golden maknae responded to a fan's question about whether Jimin and Kim Tae-hyung actually visited him on November 3 during a chaotic Weverse live incident. He answered in the affirmative, sharing that he was dragged out by them, sending fans into a frenzy.

"Used their hyung card:": Fans can't get enough of Jungkook's confession

On November 3, 2023, Jungkook was engaged in a live session on Weverse. During the live, he noticed Kim Tae-hyung's comments, stating that they were going to his house and he should open the door. In response, the golden maknae left a huge smile and eventually switched off the live. The comments from V are as follows:

Jung-kook ah. Hey Jeon Jungkook. Look at the screen. Jimin and I are coming to your house. Open the door."

Later, both Kim Tae-hyung and Jimin went live on Weverse. During the live session, the former mentioned that they might be going to visit the golden maknae, to which the latter giggled, and both ended their live after seven seconds.

After Jungkook ended his Weverse live, fans assumed that he must have gone out to visit Jimin and V, who were supposed to make an appearance at his house.

During the recent fan sign event, the idol confessed that the duo indeed visited his house on the aforementioned date. He was dragged out, considering he is the maknae of the group and has to follow their rules. The conversation goes like this, as translated by the X user ainanazrii:

Fan: (tae and jimin that day) did they really came?!

Jk: yes! They really came, and so, i was dragged out. they came and be like, "come out!" and i, "ahhh, yeaa.." and then i ended up went out

Fan: you listened well (to them) huh

Jk: i'm the maknae, sure i listen well

Soon, the clip from the fan sign went viral on social media. Korean fans translated it for international fans, and they were over the moon knowing that the maknae line had a get-together.

Take a look at how fans reacted as they found out that Jimin and Kim Tae-hyung actually visited Jungkook on November 3:

Fans also humorously stated that Kim Tae-hyung and Jimin used the Hyung card (Hyung meaning older brother in Korean) to get Jungkook out of his house as they wanted to spend time with him.

Fans wish to see more such interactions of the maknae line in the future.