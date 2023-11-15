"A night out with friends": Fans in awe as Kim Tae-hyung spotted watching a movie with Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, and others

On November 13, Kim Tae-hyung, Park Seo-joon, and Park Hyung-sik were spotted outside a cinema theater at night, reportedly attending the VIP premiere of the recently released film Believer 2 (Dokjeon). Fans present at the scene reported taking pictures and videos of the Wooga Squad and informed fellow fans online that the trio was apparently there to watch the action and crime film.

As the photos of the friends began circulating on social media, fans were captivated by the Love Me Again singer's winter look as he was covered head-to-toe in warm clothes. His fans, aka ARMYs, expressed admiration on social media for the star, who was on a movie date with friends. One fan tweeted about the idol's "night out with friends," claiming how his look was "too much."

"I missed my baby bear so much": Fans can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung and his friends enjoying a night out together

In the viral photos and videos circulating online, Kim Tae-hyung, Park Seo-joon, and Park Hyung-sik were spotted together at a cinema theater, surrounded by their security personnel and managers. The trio was also seen talking to each other in the viral videos.

Kim Tae-hyung was dressed in an all-black ensemble, covering his face with a scarf and wearing a long trench coat to conceal his identity. He wore a grey shirt underneath and blue sneakers, and accessorized the look with a beanie, cap, and glasses. Fans couldn't get enough of how stunning Kim Tae-hyung looked in his casual winter attire. Some expressed how it seemed that winter had already started showcasing its effect in South Korea.

Meanwhile, Park Seo-joon opted for a classy look with a jacket, while Park Hyung-sik appeared elegant in his glasses and a minimalistic jacket. Fans were delighted to see the trio watching the movie together and noted how their bond only appears to be deepening over time.

Fans have previously spotted the Wooga Squad on casual hangouts, where they were seen enjoying several moments together. Meanwhile, fellow group member Jungkook recently revealed going snowboarding with the Love Me Again singer and the Wooga Squad. The golden maknae also attended Park Seo-joon's Dream movie VIP premiere with V, thus showing his support for the group.

In other news, the Rainy Days singer recently released his solo debut album Layover, and fans have responded very ethusiastically to his new music. Meanwhile, Park Seo-joon is gearing up for his drama comeback with Gyeongseong Creature alongside Han So-hee, while Park Hyung-sik is currently filming for the upcoming drama Doctor Slump with Park Shin-hye.

Whenever fans spot the Rainy Days singer hanging out with the Wooga Squad, they take it as an indication of the idol having a good time and feel happy for him. Fans express their desire to see more Wooga interactions in the future.