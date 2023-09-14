"Himself A brand": Park Seo-joon sent fans into frenzy as he arrived at Noice pop-up event

South Korean actor Park Seo-joon attended the opening event of the Noice pop-up store in Seongsu, Seoul, South Korea, on September 14, 2023. The actor, known for his role in Itaewon Class, is the brand ambassador for this Seoul-based fashion label. Noice, a renowned fashion brand based in Seoul, brings a comfortable fusion of traditional and contemporary clothing pieces to its wearer.

Fans received Park Seo-joon warmly, waving to him, and he reciprocated the gesture. Soon, pictures of his stunning appearance at the event went viral on social media, leaving fans unable to contain their excitement.

"HE'S SO......": Fans can't get enough of Park Seo-joon at events

Park Seo-joon arrived at the event as the brand ambassador and introduced its new 23AW collection. A massive crowd of fans greeted him with enthusiastic cheers. He posed for press photos, flaunting his striking physique in a grey outfit with subtle black undertones.

He sported a casual jacket over a black t-shirt and accessorized with a necklace. To complete his look, he wore loose pants of the same color, cinched with a belt for a polished appearance.

While the actor posed for press photos, the background music featured Slow Dancing, the latest track released by his close friend Kim Tae-hyung.

Park Seo-joon appeared to be enjoying himself at the event. He stood alongside Peakboy and Kim Tae-hyung as they performed music, and he playfully interacted with them, even treating them like children, as reported by fans.

Take a look at how fans reacted to Park Seo-joon's arrival at the Noice Pop-Up store opening event:

Photos and videos of him enjoying time with the Wooga Squad went viral at the event. He was spotted sharing snacks with Choi Woo-shik and Kim Tae-hyung, whispering something into the idol's ear.

Fans were thrilled to see the Wooga Squad having the time of their lives, interacting with fans. They also expressed their excitement at the prospect of seeing Kang Daniel and Seo-joon working together in the same drama in the future.

More about the Itaewon Class actor

Originally named Park Yong-gyu, he is a renowned South Korean actor under the management of Awesome Entertainment. In addition to his acting prowess, Park showcased his musical talents by contributing to the OSTs (Original Soundtracks) of various dramas he starred in, a tradition he started in 2012.

One of his notable achievements came in 2017 when he achieved remarkable success in the KBS2 romance comedy drama Fight for My Way, which not only won over audiences but also dominated the ratings during its time slot.

Furthermore, in 2018, he charmed viewers in the tvN romantic comedy-drama What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, earning accolades from critics and earning the title of the "master of romantic comedy" from Korean media.

Park Seo-joon is set to make his drama comeback with the Gyeongseong Creature, slated to release in 2023.