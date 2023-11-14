"He's tryna enjoy his night": Fans ecstatic as Jungkook goes on a date for Audacy performance

On November 11, 2023, Audacy released the latest video of BTS' Jungkook, featuring his electrifying performances and rendition of his latest tracks from his debut solo album, GOLDEN, sending fans into a frenzy.

The Seven singer unveiled his debut album, GOLDEN, on November 3, that reportedly aims to showcase the golden moments of his life. The album comprises eleven tracks, including Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (Jack Harlow), both of which were dropped prior to the album release.

Now, more recently, during the Audacy performance, the idol delivered a series of captivating acts. In one segment, fans could spot him on various types of dates with a woman. Fans of the idol, aka ARMYs, took to social media upon seeing the video, stating how the BTS maknae just wants to enjoy his evening with his date, but it seems that the people around him won't let him be.

ARMYs can't get enough of Jungkook's dates in the Audacy performance, claim it was not on their "bingo card"

As the Audacy performance commenced, a woman could be seen emerging from a car to attend Jungkook's live performance, at what seemed like an expensive restaurant. Subsequently, the idol concluded his first song Standing Next to You and took a seat with the woman in the black dress who had entered the scene.

Fans feel BTS' Jungkook looked impeccable in his all-black outfit as he sat in front of the woman with an intense gaze, occasionally engaging in conversations with her. However, what captivated ARMYs was the presence of seven Jungkooks having different types of dates in the same location.

In fact, while one Jungkook sat with the unknown woman, another version of the golden maknae started singing, while yet another played the piano. One was even seen talking lovingly with the woman while sitting on the stairs.

Further, as Jungkook sat at a bar with his date, another one of the seven golden maknaes arrived out of the blue with background dancers and began singing Seven, eliciting hilarious laughter among fans. While at the table with the woman, the idol even flashed a shy smile, sending fans into a frenzy.

Many fans remarked that this is how a date with the golden maknae would look like, expressing their desire to experience it. ARMYs were also mesmerized by watching the seven idols in the same room and wished to be present at the venue. Thus, many fans have continued to react to the golden maknae going on a date, as depicted in the Audacy performance.

Many fans also chuckled at how he tried to interrupt himself at the bar while having quality time with his date. Moreover, fans feel that the seven golden maknae also symbolize the seven members of the idol's group, BTS, in the music video performance.

Fans have continued to praise the idol for his vocals and choreography in the recent performance, expressing their wish to see more of his performances in the future.

In other news, the BTS member continues to top the Billboard Charts with his songs, including Seven, Standing Next to You, and others. The title track of GOLDEN, Standing Next to You, debuted at No. 1 on both the Global Excl. US chart and Billboard's Global 200.

This milestone made the golden maknae the first-ever Korean soloist to top the charts with three different songs, including Seven, 3D, and Standing Next to You (debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard charts). Fans have also expressed their desire to see more of his Standing Next to You performances in the future.