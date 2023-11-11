"KING OF K-POP": Fans celebrate as Jungkook's GOLDEN crowns as the biggest album debut by an Asian act in Spotify history with 195M streams

Jungkook's solo debut album GOLDEN was crowned the biggest debut album by an Asian act on Spotify Global's weekly chart history, accumulating over 195 million streams. The album, which was released on November 3, 2023, was given the aforementioned crown on November 10, 2023.

The golden maknae unveiled his first-ever full-length debut album GOLDEN, which has 11 tracks. The tracks include Seven (feat. Latto), 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Please Don't Change, Closer to You, Hate You, Standing Next to You, Shot Glass of Tears, Somebody, Too Sad To Dance, Yes or Not, and Seven Clean version

As soon as fans found out about Jungkook's recent achievement, they took to social media to praise the idol. They started trending hashtag King Of Kpop to celebrate the milestone.

Fans are proud of Jungkook's latest milestone

As the K-pop sensation continues to make history, the BTS golden maknae added another milestone to his name. He was named the biggest debut with over 195,371,185 million streams by any Asian act within the first week of its release, less than eight days after its official release.

Jungkook released his much-anticipated solo debut album, GOLDEN on November 3, 2023. Within seven days, the singer showcased his influence as a K-pop sensation and surpassed the previous records held by SMITHEREENS and Nectar.

Fans continued to congratulate the singer on social media for this remarkable feat. They claimed that they were determined to stream harder for the idol so he topped several music charts. They also said that they loved the album owing to Jungkook's vocals, the songs, and the choreography that enthralled them.

They were also proud of the singer's album being crowned the biggest debut album by an Asian act in Spotify history with 195 million streams.

The singer's group members V and Jimin are also the fourth and fifth Asian acts to hit the Spotify Global Weekly charts with over 85 million and 85.2 million streams, respectively. They made the biggest debut on the music charts ever. They did this with their solo albums - Layover by V and FACE by Jimin. The BTS members, with their individual projects and solo albums, continue to top the charts with their acclaimed albums.

Jungkook's debut digital single Seven became the fastest song to hit one billion streams on Spotify, according to Guinness World Records. Fans continue to celebrate the various achievements of the idol as he strives to create and break several records in his solo era.

Jungkook also recently made a surprise appearance at Times Square, New York, where he delivered an electrifying and energetic performance. Fans from all over the state left their work just to witness the historic performance of the idol.

Fans wish to see more such milestones by the golden maknae.