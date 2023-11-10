On November 10, the Grammys unveiled the final list of nominees devoid of big names, including BTS and Stray Kids, for the upcoming awards to be held in 2024.

The Grammys have been facing backlash from fans every year for their alleged exclusion of K-pop groups from the nomination list. Fans believe the award show isn't ready to recognize groups that have been gaining talent over the years and dominating the Billboard charts.

They took to social media to express how with each year, the Grammys have been losing their importance. With the hit tracks by BTS members not receiving a nomination at the 66th Grammy Awards, fans feel the award show is just a paid platform for their favorite artists.

"Not a single grammy nomination": K-pop fans feel disappointed as BTS, Stray Kids, and other groups were excluded

Although BTS, TXT, Stray Kids, TWICE, FIFTY FIFTY, SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, aespa, and others have officially submitted their solo albums and songs for different categories in the 2024 Grammy nominations list, not a single K-pop group or soloist has been nominated. Fans believe the award has intentionally excluded K-pop groups from even making the Nomination list, deeming it unauthentic, paid, and not credible.

Even Bangtan members, including Jimin, Jungkook, j-hope, Kim Tae-hyung, Kim Namjoon, Jin, and Suga, who have dominated several music charts, including Billboard, haven't been selected for the final nominations list, disappointing many fans.

While BTS is the only K-pop group to have ever been nominated at the Grammys, and that too five times, the absence of nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards has left fans feeling disheartened, with some believing that no other K-pop group can dream of achieving it.

Despite topping charts, Bangtan members, including Jimin's Like Crazy, Jungkook's Seven, Kim Tae-hyung's Slow Dancing, and Kim Namjoon's Winter Flower have not received any nominations, disappointing fans. Even FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid, which went viral and topped the Billboard charts, hasn't been nominated for the awards and has been a huge letdown for fans.

Meanwhile, many fans feel that K-pop has been more diverse and has introduced new concepts to the world. They believe they do not need validation from the Grammys and that the Grammys need to fix their priorities by nominating deserving artists instead of those they think fit.

Fans are rejoicing that the next year the awards will not receive much viewership pertaining to their alleged biased nomination list. ARMYs feel that it's the Grammys that need BTS, not the other way around.

K-pop fans are currently engaged in discourse on how not to give much importance to the alleged rigged Grammy awards.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on February 4, 2024, in the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS.