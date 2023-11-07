"THE HYPE IS SO REAL": STAYs go wild as Stray Kids announces a docuseries for their upcoming album Rock-Star

JYP Entertainment announced on November 7, 2023, that the K-pop group Stray Kids will be releasing a docuseries for their eighth album Rock-Star. The group will also provide a behind-the-scenes of the making of their upcoming album.

JYP Entertainment also released a teaser video for the upcoming docuseries featuring members Felix, Bang Chan, Hyunjin, and others. It showed them talking about their feelings and the effort they put into creating the album Rock-Star.

As soon as STAYs (the Stray Kids' fandom) saw the announcement, they couldn't contain their excitement. Many were overjoyed at the idea of new content showcasing the hard work that went behind the album. One fan even said that the hype for the album was "real" and that they couldn't wait for its release.

"This is HUGE": STAYs are excited for the Stray Kids docuseries

As Stray Kids gear up for the release of their eighth album Rock-Star, STAYs are overwhelmed by the amount of content they have been receiving from the group. Fans love the content they are getting especially after the announcement of the band's comeback five months after the release of their album 5-Star.

JYP Entertainment recently released teaser images, concept photos, the SKZFLIX music drama, and other content for their upcoming album. Now fans are eagerly anticipating the docuseries as well.

The teaser provides a glimpse of the music video set, the lighting, the cameras, and how directors and members are engaged in creating the music video for the lead track LALALALA.

In the teaser, Felix expresses his hope for STAYs to feel a sense of freedom while Hyunjin shares his anticipation. Meanwhile, the group's leader, Bang Chan expresses his hope that fans will enjoy Rock-Star.

STAYs were also over the moon after watching the recently released music video teaser for the lead track LALALALA from Rock-Star.

The band members including Hyunjin, Bang Chan, Felix, Changbin, Seungmin, Han, I.N., and Lee Know have mastered the choreography. It showcases how complex, intense, and intriguing it will be. They are eagerly awaiting the official music video for the lead track as well.

Fans are excited about the opportunity to gain better insights into how the members worked on the album. They want to know the band's thought processes, behind-the-scenes details, and a comprehensive look at the production. STAYs also commend the substantial effort Stray Kids have invested in the creation of Rock-Star which is evident from the teaser.

Stray Kids' Rock-Star is scheduled to be released on November 10, 2023.