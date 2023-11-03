"Where’s yongbok?“who’s yongbok? new most devastating words to exist": Stray Kids 11-minute SKZFLIX trailer for ROCK-STAR leaves fans emotional

On November 3, 2023, Stray Kids unveiled their highly-anticipated SKZFLIX mini-film for their upcoming album ROCK-STAR, sending fans into an emotional state with the storyline and the ending of the music drama.

SKZFLIX is a kind of music drama that the group has released for their upcoming album ROCK-STAR, where the members are engaged in filming a short film for their upcoming project and eventually embark on a journey of friendship leading to Lee Know's search for Yongbok.

As the music drama was released by JYP Entertainment, fans could not control their tears after watching it. They described the phrase "Where’s yongbok?“who’s yongbok?" used by members of the mini-drama as one of the most devastating words they have ever heard.

STAYs wants to know what happened at the end of Stray Kids's mini-drama

As Stray Kids released SKZFLIX for their upcoming mini-album ROCK-STAR, the 10-minute-long music drama begins with the members searching for the perfect actor's role, which they find in Lee Know.

Subsequently, Lee Know is visibly occupied with filming the short film with the other members. He is accompanied by Yongbok (Felix) throughout the video. However, as he watches his finished short film, he discovers that Felix is missing from it. To his surprise, the members who were involved in the production with him stated that they didn't know the existence of Yongbok.

Lee Know ends up crying and runs to the place where he was talking to Felix at the beginning, only to find him sitting there alone with his face afflicted by several wounds. As Lee Know runs toward the place, fans compliment that the particular scene is beautifully captured with OST by Seungmin playing in the background. They heap praise on the idol for his excellent skills.

Soon, fans took to social media, describing the cinematography, vocals, and acting skills of the eight members of the Stray Kids, including Han, Bang Chan, Hyunjin, Lee Know, Felix, I.N, Changbin, and Seungmin.

Check out how fans are reacting after watching Stray Kids' 11-minute SKZFLIX trailer for ROCK-STAR.

As fans finished watching the Stray Kids music drama, they went to social media with several questions about SKZFLIX and reacted to how they went silent when they learned that Felix never existed in the first place.

They wondered if he was a guardian angel for Lee Know or not. Needless to say, fans are desperately seeking answers about where exactly Felix went and how he was helping his friend when nobody initially aided him in the Stray Kids music drama.

Many fans also began to come up with theories, including the idea that Lee Know was transported to a parallel universe to escape the untimely death of his friend Felix, which he couldn't accept or bear.

Subsequently, after realizing and looking at the scars inflicted on his friend's face and the symbolism, it indicates that the idol has finally accepted his death and is ready to let go of his friend, rather than being engaged in the thoughts of him still being alive. Even in the music drama, nobody was seen interacting with Felix, which supports the story.

Stray Kids is slated to release their mini-album ROCK-STAR on November 10, 2023.