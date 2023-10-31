"A GROUP FULL OF VISUALS": STAYs swoon over Stray Kids' ROCK-STAR teaser photos

On October 31, 2023, Stray Kids unveiled the latest teaser photos for their upcoming mini-album, ROCK-STAR, which included both group photos and individual member photos, featuring Felix, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Han, Seungmin, I.N., and Changbin.

Making their comeback after a five-month hiatus, JYP Entertainment released a prologue video for the Stray Kids' upcoming mini-album, ROCK-STAR, providing a glimpse of what's to come. The prologue begins with a child being awakened from their dreams. This scene leads to a series of questions about the existence of anxiety among humans and how they should savor every moment in their lives without unnecessary worries.

As JYP Entertainment dropped the latest teaser photos for the group, fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded social media with praise for the members' captivating visuals.

"Stray Kids group photos always hit": STAYs praise the group as the latest teaser for ROCK-STAR goes viral

In the group's latest teaser, Felix, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Han, Seungmin, I.N., and Changbin look straight ahead, surrounded by eerie miniature figures in red, orange, and brown attire, wearing flower-themed sunglasses that create a spooky Halloween vibe. Two white lion statues beside the members add to the impactful atmosphere.

Fans also noted that these teasers reminded them of the group's sixth extended play, Oddinary.

JYP Entertainment also released individual photos for each member, providing fans clear glimpses from the upcoming mini-album, ROCK-STAR. Fans swooned over these photos, with many expressing their admiration for the members' ability to surprise them with new concepts.

Felix and Han were even called the "Dark Princes" as they radiated a gloomy yet powerful image. The elegant outfits of the members in the latest teaser photos for ROCK-STAR also received heaps of praise on Twitter.

The agency, JYP Entertainment also released a series of photos and videos from the group's ROCK-STAR album. STAYs marveled at the contrasting images released by the group, highlighting their versatility and creativity. They eagerly anticipated the music videos of the future album and stated that one can "never guess" what the group will bring to the table.

They also noted that the color palette and lighting for the pictures and teaser took the visuals up a notch.

Stray Kids are set to release their mini-album, ROCK-STAR, on November 10, 2023, and fans can't wait to experience what promises to be an exciting and innovative addition to their discography.