"I'M ON MY FREAKING KNEES": Fans go berserk over Felix's pictorial for W Korea November issue

On October 16, 2023, Stray Kids' Felix set the internet ablaze when W Korea released his pictorial for the upcoming November issue. The idol mesmerized fans with his captivating visuals, and they couldn't stop praising him for showcasing the LV Women's collection and breaking stereotypes.

In August 2023, Louis Vuitton announced the S-Class singer as their newest addition. The brand introduced him with the caption:

"Felix for Louis Vuitton. The Maison is pleased to welcome the @Stray_Kids' band member as House Ambassador."

As the idol was spotted wearing Louis Vuitton's collection, fans went gaga over his looks and took to social media to express themselves. One user commented:

"I can't wait to discover": Fans heap praise on Felix's unique fashion sense

As the Stray Kids member donned the Louis Vuitton Women's Pre-Fall 2023 collection outfit, he wore a black V-neck blazer and paired it with white checkerboard-printed bottoms, exuding a perfect feminine look that enhanced his beauty and charisma.

The idol flaunted blonde hair and sat gracefully, intensely gazing at the camera. It's a well-known fact that Felix often embraces unisex clothing, enabling him to push his boundaries. He opts for unique pieces irrespective of gender, naturally setting himself apart.

As soon as fans saw the latest pictorial of the Stray Kids member in W Korea, they couldn't help but praise his incredible fashion sense, making him a standout figure in the fashion world. They commented that many people had worn the same outfit as Felix in the latest pictorial, but he was the only one who did it justice and made the outfit look extraordinary.

Fans marveled at the idol wearing a jacket from the Louis Vuitton Women's Pre-Fall 2023 collection during his 5-Star Dome Tour in Japan. They mentioned that the S-Class singer draws inspiration from women's apparel, embracing clothes that suit him regardless of gender. Felix even stated in an interview:

"Clothes these days are often unisex. I like fashion that makes me think beyond the limits and lets my imagination run wild."

The creative director of the Louis Vuitton Women's section mentioned that after meeting the idol for the first time, she knew he would be one of her muses. She instantly connected with him during the Pre-Fall collection unveiling in Seoul, stating:

"It instantly clicked between us. He is really talented. I love his energy, his unique personality, and his audacious sense of style."

Additionally, fellow Stray Kids member Lee Know also appeared in the W Korea November issue, and fans were captivated by his appearance as well. BLACKPINK's Jennie and Cha Eun-woo also graced the November issue for W Korea.

The W Korea November issue is scheduled for release on October 25, 2023.