"It's happening, omg": Fans over the moon as they speculate Stray Kids' Hyunjin to be featured on Troye Sivan's Rush remix

On August 28, 2023, STAYs began speculating on social media that Stray Kids' Hyunjin would be featured in Troye Sivan's Rush remix. This speculation arose after Troye Sivan posted on his TikTok account, expressing his interest in singing with the Stray Kids singer. In the video, he shared a clip of himself alongside the CASE 143 singer's fancam dancing video and made the following statement:

"Wow absolutely love this guy. Would love to sing w him one day"

Meanwhile, on the same day, English singer Pinkpantheress revealed that she would be featured on Troye Sivan's Rush remix. Moreover, Pinkpantheress has recently begun following Stray Kids' Hyunjin on Instagram, hinting at a potential collaboration between the three artists.

The rumors and speculations quickly spread across social media like wildfire. Fans couldn't help but make assumptions and took to their social media platforms to express various thoughts:

"Craziest theory": STAYs believe that Troye Sivan and Hyunjin will definitely Collab for Rush's remix

Various theories about the potential collaboration among Troye Sivan, Hyunjin, and Pinkpantheress are circulating on social media. Numerous fans have noticed the pattern that the Australian singer had previously used prior to announcing Pinkpantheress' involvement in the remix of Rush. He took to TikTok to express his wish to collaborate with the English singer, even incorporating one of her songs into his TikTok video, accompanied by the caption:

"Wow love this lady's voice. Would love to sing w her one day"

After releasing the aforementioned TikTok video, Troye Sivan announced that Pinkpantheress would be featured in his Rush remix the following day. Similarly, he followed a similar approach with the Stray Kids member on his TikTok account. He added a fancam video of Hyunjin and used the same caption as before, raising suspicions among fans about a potential collaboration.

In the midst of this, dedicated fans have also uncovered that a producer named Zhone, who is related to Troye Sivan's recent song Rush, has started following the Stray Kids member on Instagram.

Check out the reactions of fans to these speculations, hinting at a possible collaboration between the CASE 143 singer, Troye Sivan, and Pinkpantheress.

As these theories continue to spread across social media, fans are becoming increasingly convinced that the trio is indeed gearing up for a collaboration. Many believe that Troye Sivan wouldn't mention the singer without a valid reason, adding credibility to the speculations.

Earlier in June, Troye Sivan had posted a TikTok video featuring clips of 23-year-old Hyunjin's performances with Stray Kids. In the caption, the My My My! singer-songwriter had written, "Does anyone know how to get in touch with this man :///."

Interestingly, fans are surprised to see Troye Sivan's ongoing admiration for Hyunjin, even months after the incident where he received death threats from some fans for sharing a video of the Stray Kids member.

In a recent interview on Apple Music, Sivan updated listeners on his interaction with Hyunjin and the response to his TikTok video, revealing that he had received "death threats" due to the post.

The Stray Kids community is now eagerly awaiting the official announcement of the collaboration between the CASE 143 singer and Troye Sivan.