"Anyone know how to reach this man?": American singer Troye Sivan fanboys over Stray Kids' Hyunjin

Thursday, June 22, stands as quite an iconic date in the land of STAYs as they witnessed American singer Troye Sivan fanboying over Stray Kids' Hyunjin. The My My My singer, who posted a fan edit of the K-pop idol through his TikTok account, immedietly grabbed the attention of STAYs. While many initially believed it to be a fan account, they were quite surprised when they found that it was Troye himself. The TikTok that had Hyunjin's fan edit came with the caption:

"Anyone know how to reach this man :///"

Given that the singers not only attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival last month on the same day but also sat beside each other, it was no surprise that Troye Sivan was aware of Hyunjin. However, fans were amused by the American singer crushing over the idol.

Hyunjin 현진 Central | Fan Acc @HHJCentral



“Anyone know how to reach this man :///“



: tiktok.com/t/ZT817w3AF/ Troye Sivan posted a Hyunjin edit on TikTok?“Anyone know how to reach this man :///“ Troye Sivan posted a Hyunjin edit on TikTok? “Anyone know how to reach this man :///“ 🔗: tiktok.com/t/ZT817w3AF/ https://t.co/60NobbGjyx

"I don't think it's a joke anymore": Fans welcome Troye Sivan with open arms as he posts on his TikTok, fanboying over Stray Kids' Hyunjin

While it's unsure when Troye Sivan became a fanboy of Stray Kids' rapper, Hyunjin, the two's first face-to-face meet was on May 24, when they attended the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival to watch the collaborative show between Donatella Versace and Dua Lipa, La Vacanza. The duo ironically also sat beside each other.

Fans found the interaction between the two quite adorable as they posted about each other on their respective social media platforms. Troye even dedicated a part of his thread that showcased his time at the Cannes Film Festival to Hyunjin. While fans could already see hints of him fanboying over the idol already, they were quite surprised to see him post an entire fan edit of Hyunjin on his TikTok account.

☽ ayen fan @M4NIACIN i used to say troye in love with hyunjin as a joke but i dont think it’s a joke anymore like wym you’re looking up hyunjin edits like 3 weeks after the event? i used to say troye in love with hyunjin as a joke but i dont think it’s a joke anymore like wym you’re looking up hyunjin edits like 3 weeks after the event? https://t.co/qCljTTlikf

シe • versace doll @oooohaely troye and hyunjin collab would piss off a lot of ppl and I’d like to witness that troye and hyunjin collab would piss off a lot of ppl and I’d like to witness that

saturn🥢★⁵ 📌 SKZ STICKERS @strayerstudio since that moment, the only thing troye could think about was hyunjin i just know it. imagine if he wrote a song and want hyunjin to feature on it since that moment, the only thing troye could think about was hyunjin i just know it. imagine if he wrote a song and want hyunjin to feature on it https://t.co/AElscz6Y8q

tiffany 🐈‍⬛ @peachyniellie to post a thirst edit on your 2M page damn troye sivan really simped hard for hyunjin after the versace event ngl i thought stays were making up shit again but i went to his profile and saw it's realto post a thirst edit on your 2M page damn troye sivan really simped hard for hyunjin after the versace event ngl i thought stays were making up shit again but i went to his profile and saw it's real 😭 to post a thirst edit on your 2M page damn troye sivan really simped hard for hyunjin after the versace event https://t.co/IhZ2a13Y6k

B 🥟🥢 Hyunjin @hyunijiniret . people who really love hyunjin love you too troye 🥲 Troye Sivan Updates @UpdatedTS | “Put. That. Douwn.”



Troye on his TikTok!

troyesivan



| “Put. That. Douwn.”Troye on his TikTok!troyesivan 🎥| “Put. That. Douwn.”Troye on his TikTok!© troyesivan https://t.co/72HIS8Vkgt I'm so sorry for all the hate people sent towards him i promise most of us were really happy about it. people who really love hyunjin love you too troye 🥲 twitter.com/UpdatedTS/stat… I'm so sorry for all the hate people sent towards him i promise most of us were really happy about it 😭. people who really love hyunjin love you too troye 🥲 twitter.com/UpdatedTS/stat…

m 🐢 @ilyj4ke i was DEF NOT expecting thee troye sivan to make an edit of hyunjin and upload it on his official acc twitter.com/i/web/status/1… i was DEF NOT expecting thee troye sivan to make an edit of hyunjin and upload it on his official acc twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/SLmDDWSkoi

makky @rockkbison hyunjin troye sivan

& hyunjin stans hyunjin troye sivan & hyunjin stans https://t.co/BDwsKKFjW3

Many fans were naturally supportive of this and encouraged the interaction and energy that came from the Dance To This singer's side. Some even made memes of him being one of the STAYs and even recommended he take his Bubble subscription in order to stay in touch with him. However, there were a few negative reactions to this as well.

Given that Troye Sivan identifies under the spectrum of the LGBTQ community, many found him fanboying over Hyunjin uncomfortably. This was followed by the singer receiving a lot of hate and disrespectful comments from a part of the Korean fandom.

After the same, the singer took to his TikTok account to address the issue at hand. He posted a video with the caption, "Put. That. Douwn.", with his latest released single, Rush, playing in the background. The quote inside the video read:

"That’s the last time I publically crush on a K-Pop star, I almost got murdered."

This ended up angering the side of Stray Kids' fandom that was happy about the budding interactions between him and Hyunjin. In light of the same, many have been sending supportive and encouraging messages to Troye Sivan to make up for the unreasonable and disrespectful behavior executed by the other side of the fandom. Regardless, fans hope the two singers are still able to come together for a collaboration which many have been eagerly awaiting.

Poll : 0 votes