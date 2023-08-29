PinkPantheress sends the internet into a frenzy as the singer seemingly hints at a collaboration on a remix of Troye Sivan's Rush

In a thrilling musical twist, Australian pop singer-songwriter Troye Sivan has hinted at teaming up with the talented artist PinkPantheress for a special remix of his recent single Rush. The news came out after PinkPantheress excited fans by sharing a hint video via her TikTok handle.

After making a remarkable comeback to the music scene with Rush, Sivan also announced his upcoming album Something To Give Each Other, which is set to be released on October 13.

Last month, Sivan treated his fans to the captivating single Rush and delighted them by revealing his first full-length album in five years. The news sent waves of excitement among music enthusiasts. To add to their anticipation, Sivan unveiled a series of remixes of Rush, crafted by artists like Big Freedia, Punctual, Tom Santa, and Leland.

This month, a new surprise unfolded as PinkPantheress dropped hints to join Sivan to create a unique version of Rush. PinkPantheress offered a sneak peek hint on TikTok via a video. She shared a portion of a previously unreleased verse, along with a screenshot of her own previous tweet, where she expressed her admiration for Sivan's music.

The video also includes text that says, "Another successful manifestation," which hints that PinkPantheress is manifesting a collab with Troye Sivan. This epic video became viral overnight, and fans of both artists are talking about their collaborations.

Fans react to the rumors of Troye Sivan's and PinkPantheress collaboration on Rush Remix

Twitter is flooded with reactions after hints of Troye Sivan and PinkPantheress' collaboration on a remix of Rush song went viral. It became the talk of the town, and fans are sharing their responses to it.

Fans can be seen sharing their reactions and edits, with one fan hoping for the release very soon, while another claimed that they needed "this collab right now."

While PinkPantheress' Tiktok videos have dropped the possible hints, it now remains to be seen if the collaboration will happen, fans have to wait a little more for further updates on this.

Troye Sivan is an Australian singer-songwriter with eight ARIA Awards nominations to his name

Troye Sivan is an Australian singer and actor, who began his journey as a social media sensation in Australia before skyrocketing to international stardom as an LGBTQ+ icon. Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1995, Sivan relocated to Perth, Australia, at the age of two.

Despite being home-schooled, he discovered his passion for singing and acting early on, scoring roles like young Wolverine in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine and appearing in the film Spud.

His rise to fame was marked by his online presence, as he started creating and sharing videos of him singing on various social media platforms, amassing over two million subscribers. In 2013, Sivan signed a recording deal with EMI Australia and released his EP TRXYE, which quickly gained popularity in several countries.

Troye Sivan's debut album, Blue Neighbourhood, hit the music scene in 2015, featuring collaborations with artists like Broods and Alex Hope. This album introduced him to a wider audience, with hit singles Wild and Youth making their mark on the Billboard Top Ten charts.

The success continued with his second album, Bloom, in 2018, which featured standout tracks like My My My! and Dance to This featuring Ariana Grande. His open and confident approach to his identity and music made him a beloved LGBTQ figure.

Throughout his career, Troye Sivan continued to release EP and singles that resonated with fans. He diversified his creative endeavors by contributing songs to films like Boy Erased and even ventured into acting, with the film Three Months in 2022.