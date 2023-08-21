"OH MY GOD": Fans go feral over Stray Kids' Hyunjin for his unmatched charisma at KCON LA 2023

On Sunday, August 20, Stray Kids' Hyunjin and his fellow group members appeared at the final day of the three-day annual music festival, KCON LA 2023. While the show overall was spectacular, fans couldn't quite get their eyes off the group's main visual, Hyunjin. Right from the start of Stray Kids' show, fans couldn't help but notice how good-looking the idol was.

Moreover, the idol's charismatic stage presence, which he's usually known for, had fans going feral for him. While clean dance moves and mesmerizing body rolls were something that fans kept talking about, they seemed to have loved the end of their show when the idol partially removed his jacket, revealing his shoulders.

Expand Tweet

Also, Hyunjin was quite adored by his fans when at the end of Stray Kids' set, he went around the stage, enthusiastically greeting and waving to fans while the staff members chased him to get him off-stage.

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids' Hyunjin becomes the talk of the town following his unmatched stage presence at KCON LA 2023

After KCON LA 2023 revealed its official artist lineup, fans were excited to find out that Stray Kids' is not only performing at the event, but the group's leader, Bang Chan, will also host the final day. Since the group also made a comeback not too long ago with their full-length album, 5-STAR, fans were excited to see them perform their new songs live for the first time.

Akin to fans' predictions, their expectation for Stray Kids' show at the KCON LA 2023 was not let down. While the entirety of the group's set was commendable and quite show-stopping, fans couldn't help but focus on Hyunjin. The idol, who was dressed in a black tank top, black denim jacket, and black-and-white parachute pants, accessorized with some silver jewelry, effortlessly caught many fans' eye.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the idol was already proving his title as the group's visual, his dance moves bagged even more fans for him at the show. Many people, especially those who attended the show, loved Hyunjin's eye-catching performances on God's Menu, Super Bowl, and TOPLINE.

Additionally, the idol personally interacted with fans as the members made their way through the crowd during the performance of their last song, making fans' hearts flutter all the more.

At the end of their set, as the idol was drenched in sweat, he partially removed his jacket while making his way off stage. Fans went wild looking at him, and he received some of the loudest cheers that day.

While it's no doubt that the idol is one of the best performers in the K-pop industry who's also constantly praised for his great visuals, he yet again cemented his spot with his appearance at KCON LA 2023.