A young and fan-favorite K-pop group, Stray Kids, released its new album, 5-star, on June 2, 2023. But a recent hilarious event circled the group as they were invited to perform at KCON, Los Angeles, 2023. One of the members, Kim Seungmin, revealed that he didn't know anything about the invitation, saying, "I didn't know that" in response to a fan's question about the KCON LA. As funny as it sounded, some fans were shocked by it.

Kim Seungmin was observed engaging with a fan at a recent fan-call event. In the video, Seungmin appeared genuinely surprised upon learning that Stays (official fandom) would have the opportunity to see him perform live in Los Angeles in August. Unfortunately, this incident triggered rumors speculating that JYP Entertainment fails to communicate upcoming projects to their artists in advance.

Stray Kids' Seungmin's answer to KCON LA surprises Twitteratis

Kim Seungmin being unaware of the group's schedule, sparked speculations about JYP Entertainment not giving the boys the rest they need. The Twitteratis had a lot of reactions after watching Seungmin's video. Take a look at some of them below:

Shelbs @ohlordBTS @kconusa Seungmin now realizing that the fan wasn’t lying. @kconusa Seungmin now realizing that the fan wasn’t lying.

DESuNATSu @desunatsus @kconusa Guyss go tell Seungmin he doesn't know this @kconusa Guyss go tell Seungmin he doesn't know this 😭😭😂😂

KCON is one of the biggest stages in the world

KCON is a globally organized music festival that brings together numerous renowned K-pop groups as a treat for fans of K-pop. At the festival, groups deliver thrilling performances, one after another, and create an unforgettable experience for attendees.

The line-up for K-con 2023 was recently announced on June 13, 2023, through their official Instagram handle, and it’s been difficult for fans to control their emotions since. Some of the biggest names performing at K-con 2023, except for Stray Kids, are NMIXX, Kep1er, ITZY, MONSTA X’s Hyungwon, Shownu, ATEEZ, and others.

In Japan, KCON commenced on May 12, 2023, and concluded on May 14, 2023. Some well-known K-pop groups like LESSERAFIM, ENHYPEN, XG, iKON, TEMPEST, etc, were seen rocking the stage and sending a wave of musical energy among fans.

Stray Kids are not on any tour yet, but they have recently had the privilege of performing at some of the biggest stages in the world. Some of these stages are Jimmy Kimmel Live and Music Bank Paris. They are due to perform at Lollapalooza Paris this July as well.

Stray Kids recently released their new album, 5-Star, with 12 tracks on June 2. The album is a hit among the masses already, as most of the songs are of the BOP genre. Each song on the album has a unique zestful sound and dynamic style. The album’s theme song S-Class has got the fans hooked ever since. Other songs, such as TOPLINE, Super Bowl, Hall of Fame, etc, are huge hits too.

The lyrics for the album have been curated by 3RACHA (Stray Kids' sub-unit consisting of Bang Chan, Han, and Changbin) and produced with the in-house production team. After the success of their previous album, Maxident, this one is highly anticipated.

