KCON 2023 Japan K-pop artists line-up: LESSERAFIM, ATEEZ, and more

K-pop-centric music festival KCON 2023 Japan has finally revealed its artist line-up, exciting fans with show-stopping performances set to roll out. Over the years, the event has proved to be a thrilling celebration of Korean pop culture, music, and entertainment.
As announced on February 21, 2023, this year's KCON will make a stop in Tokyo, Japan, at the Makuhari Messe for three consecutive days -- May 12, 13, and 14.
All three days have various exciting artists from different K-pop generations performing. KCON 2023 Japan is set to kick off with performances from YENA, Boys Planet, STAYC, and more on the first day. May 13, which will be the second day, will see performances from artists like ATEEZ and LESSERAFIM. The final day will have ITZY, ENHYPEN, and many others on stage.
All K-pop artists performing at the KCON 2023 Japan: ENHYPEN, LESSERAFIM, and more
KCON 2023 Japan has been slowly revealing its artist line-up since March 16, with the final line-up posted on March 27. Here is a list of K-pop groups and artists who'll be attending and performing on the slated three days:
DAY 1 (May 12)
INI
YENA
BOYSPLANET
JUSTB
NiziU
THE BOYZ
8TURN
STAYC
DAY 2 (May 13)
AB6ix
ATBO
ATEEZ
DXTEEN
J01
LE SSERAFIM
VIVIZ
XG
DAY 3 (May 14)
ENHPYEN
iKON
ITZY
Kep1er
TEMPEST
xikers
&TEAM
"KCON Japan's lineup is amazing": Fans celebrate the exciting artist line-up for the upcoming music festival
Ever since the release of the KCON 2023 Japan's artist line-up, fans have been over the moon with various great artists performing at the festival, with many believing that the upcoming lineups are the most exciting in recent years.
However, what caught the eye of many was the appearance of Boys Planet. Since it is a survival show consisting of trainees who haven't debuted yet, fans were both surprised and confused by the same. Check out some of these tweets below:
Based on the understanding that both KCON 2023 Japan and Boys Planet are hosted by Mnet, the performance makes more sense from a promotional perspective. Given that this will be the contestants' first K-pop schedule, fans are eagerly looking forward to it while simultaneously voting for their favorite trainees so they can make it to the music festival.
Additionally, with groups like ATEEZ, LESSERAFIM, ENHYPEN, iKON, THE BOYZ, and STAYC in the line-up, fans are sure that the performances will be far from disappointing. On the other hand, fans who will be unable to attend the music festival have been quite saddened by the same.
In other news, KCON's last stop in Thailand was a great success. Held at the Impact International Exhibition Hall in Bangkok for the first time in four years, a huge audience turnover was witnessed at the music festival. Many prominent artists in the country like GOT7, Kep1er, iKON, ITZY, ATEEZ, and (G)I-DLE rolled out their performances for the slated two days (March 19-20).