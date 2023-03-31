KCON 2023 Japan K-pop artists line-up: LESSERAFIM, ATEEZ, and more

K-pop-centric music festival KCON 2023 Japan has finally revealed its artist line-up, exciting fans with show-stopping performances set to roll out. Over the years, the event has proved to be a thrilling celebration of Korean pop culture, music, and entertainment.

As announced on February 21, 2023, this year's KCON will make a stop in Tokyo, Japan, at the Makuhari Messe for three consecutive days -- May 12, 13, and 14.

All three days have various exciting artists from different K-pop generations performing. KCON 2023 Japan is set to kick off with performances from YENA, Boys Planet, STAYC, and more on the first day. May 13, which will be the second day, will see performances from artists like ATEEZ and LESSERAFIM. The final day will have ITZY, ENHYPEN, and many others on stage.

KCON Japan @kconjapan SHOW + MEET & GREET TOTAL LINEUP



Check out your artist's schedule!



*2次受付 : ~ 4/2 23:59 PM (JST)

GA PLUS : SHOW + CONVENTION

bit.ly/3TA3R7w

-

M&G 'Mnet Plus Special Package Only' : M&G PREMIUM / M&G GA

bit.ly/42HYXtf



All K-pop artists performing at the KCON 2023 Japan: ENHYPEN, LESSERAFIM, and more

KCON 2023 Japan has been slowly revealing its artist line-up since March 16, with the final line-up posted on March 27. Here is a list of K-pop groups and artists who'll be attending and performing on the slated three days:

DAY 1 (May 12)

INI

YENA

BOYSPLANET

JUSTB

NiziU

THE BOYZ

8TURN

STAYC

DAY 2 (May 13)

AB6ix

ATBO

ATEEZ

DXTEEN

J01

LE SSERAFIM

VIVIZ

XG

2nd TICKET OPEN D-1



Check out to KCON 2022 RECAP



2次受付 (2nd Registration) : 3/29 12:00 PM (JST) ~



TICKET TYPE

GA PLUS : SHOW + CONVENTION

M&G 'Mnet Plus Special Package Only' : M&G PREMIUM / M&G GA



*M&G : MEET & GREET

DAY 3 (May 14)

ENHPYEN

iKON

ITZY

Kep1er

TEMPEST

xikers

&TEAM

"KCON Japan's lineup is amazing": Fans celebrate the exciting artist line-up for the upcoming music festival

Ever since the release of the KCON 2023 Japan's artist line-up, fans have been over the moon with various great artists performing at the festival, with many believing that the upcoming lineups are the most exciting in recent years.

However, what caught the eye of many was the appearance of Boys Planet. Since it is a survival show consisting of trainees who haven't debuted yet, fans were both surprised and confused by the same. Check out some of these tweets below:

🦊🍭 @syeplus kcon japan’s lineup is amazing…also they get another kcon so soon omg kcon japan’s lineup is amazing…also they get another kcon so soon omg

Risaa / VOTE KEITA @heyrisayangg bp final debut will going to kcon japan than KEITA BETTER ON THE FINAL LINE UP OR I WILL COMMIT SOME CRIME bp final debut will going to kcon japan than KEITA BETTER ON THE FINAL LINE UP OR I WILL COMMIT SOME CRIME

온리비 Kayrinᵇ | slow @igeon_u_ JUST B, Boys Planet, &TEAM Someone teleport me there AAAHHH I wish I can go to KCON JapanJUST B, Boys Planet, &TEAMSomeone teleport me there AAAHHH I wish I can go to KCON Japan 😭😭😭 JUST B, Boys Planet, &TEAM 😭😭😭 Someone teleport me there 😭😭

a @woundedstars this is the line up for kcon japan.. VIVIZ XG STAYC 8TURN LE SSERAFIM HUUHHHHHHH this is the line up for kcon japan.. VIVIZ XG STAYC 8TURN LE SSERAFIM HUUHHHHHHH https://t.co/Kk8pZHwBkJ

haobin ♡ @bbangkyutie ANYWAY MY ULTS WITH MY FUTURE ULT WILL BE IN THE SAME LINE UP FOR KCON JAPAN twitter.com/i/web/status/1… ANYWAY MY ULTS WITH MY FUTURE ULT WILL BE IN THE SAME LINE UP FOR KCON JAPAN twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v6G4kPzn9J

dim (*ﾉ´∀`*)ﾉ @lavishXG IM CRYING BOTH MY ULTS XG AND ATEEZ WILL BE ON KCON JAPAN ON THE SAME DAYIM CRYING BOTH MY ULTS XG AND ATEEZ WILL BE ON KCON JAPAN ON THE SAME DAY😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 IM CRYING😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Based on the understanding that both KCON 2023 Japan and Boys Planet are hosted by Mnet, the performance makes more sense from a promotional perspective. Given that this will be the contestants' first K-pop schedule, fans are eagerly looking forward to it while simultaneously voting for their favorite trainees so they can make it to the music festival.

Additionally, with groups like ATEEZ, LESSERAFIM, ENHYPEN, iKON, THE BOYZ, and STAYC in the line-up, fans are sure that the performances will be far from disappointing. On the other hand, fans who will be unable to attend the music festival have been quite saddened by the same.

In other news, KCON's last stop in Thailand was a great success. Held at the Impact International Exhibition Hall in Bangkok for the first time in four years, a huge audience turnover was witnessed at the music festival. Many prominent artists in the country like GOT7, Kep1er, iKON, ITZY, ATEEZ, and (G)I-DLE rolled out their performances for the slated two days (March 19-20).

