“Destroying tinytown”: ATEEZ’s San makes ATINYs go crazy after posting a shirtless pool video

On March 18, ATEEZ’s San posted a video of him enjoying pool time on the group’s official Instagram account. His bare upper torso in the pool made ATINY, the group’s fandom, go wild on the internet as they continued gushing over his impressive physique.

The word "san" means "mountain" in the Korean language. Fans and members alike believe that the 23-year-old singer’s name suits him perfectly, as his inverted triangle body gives off similar vibes. The Halazia singer is, in fact, popular for his toned physique, whether it be his tiny waist, six-pack abs, or broad shoulders.

Hence, watching ATEEZ’s San shirtless in the pool made the ATINY fandom go berserk.

Nina hj muse @bya_nina choi san destroying tinytown with pool pics choi san destroying tinytown with pool pics https://t.co/giqjRBCwOH

Fans react to ATEEZ’s San posting a shirtless video in the pool, Seonghwa reveals that he filmed it

One of the K-pop idols who is always included in the list of the most impressive toned physiques is ATEEZ’s San. Boasting a height of 176 cm, the 23-year-old singer has showcased incredible physical transformation from a lean teenager to a well-built adult with abs and broad shoulders in recent years.

ATEEZ’s San has previously shared bare upper body pictures, and he did the same while in Thailand for the 2023 KCON Thailand festival. The singer recently posted a video of a couple of clips stitched together that included him in the pool at night and back in the hotel with a bathrobe on.

In just two days, the video has garnered 3.4 million views on Instagram already.

Meanwhile, in a livestream, ATEEZ’s oldest member, Seonghwa, mentioned that he was the one who recorded San’s pool video. As fans took over the ATINY side of stan Twitter with San's latest video, they expressed their wish to see Seonghwa’s pool video too. However, the older member responded by revealing that he did not swim.

Take a look at how fans reacted to ATEEZ’s San’s Instagram post below:

Everything Seonghwa @nobodylikehwa ‍ Seonghwa said he was at the pool with Yunho and San but that he didn’t swim and that he took San’s video Seonghwa said he was at the pool with Yunho and San but that he didn’t swim and that he took San’s video 😵‍💫https://t.co/oOBbPl34WC

ATEEZ welcomes fans to their gym in Limitless music video teaser

After releasing intense teaser images of their upcoming Japanese single Limitless, ATEEZ dropped a music video teaser on March 19.

A clip of San exercising while wearing a sleeveless outfit had fans going wild too. ATINYs then joked about not being able to "catch a break” since they first got to see a video of him being shirtless, which was then followed by the release of a clip of his arm muscles.

san archive @etherealsanie Yesterday with the shirtless pool video and today with THIS?! We cannot catch a break. I'm tired. Yesterday with the shirtless pool video and today with THIS?! We cannot catch a break. I'm tired. 😖 https://t.co/EQaTekvLh3

Meanwhile, Limitless will be the group’s first music release in 2023. Though a Japanese single, the release comes after ATEEZ made a thrilling comeback with Spin Off: From the Witness (and title track HALAZIA) in December last year.

Limitless is not just a single album, but it is also the opening song of the anime titled Duel Masters WIN, “Limitless.”

ATEEZ also recently wrapped up the European leg of their BREAK THE WALL world tour in Paris on March 8. The tour kicked off in October last year in South Korea and took them through seven cities in North America, one in Japan, and another seven in Europe, performing 21 nights across the world.

