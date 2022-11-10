ATEEZ's Oakland setlist for Break The Wall tour encaptivates fans with Say My Name, Cyberpunk, and more songs

ATEEZ kickstarted the North American leg of their Break The Wall tour in Oakland on November 5, 2022, and the concert's setlist was full of surprises for ATINYs. Oakland was not on their tour list, but it was added because of an immense demand.

The setlist was not much different from their two-day Seoul concerts, however, for the Oakland concert, they had a special opening performance by KQ Fellaz 2, a trainee group under KQ Entertainment, ATEEZ's agency.

From New World to THE REAL: All the tracks on ATEEZ's Oakland setlist for their Break The Wall tour

KQ Fellaz 2's ten-minute appearance was an appetizer for ATEEZ's powerful and dynamic performance of their greatest hits. Following are the 23 songs that were performed on ATEEZ's Oakland setlist.

1) New World

2) ANSWER

3) Sector 1

4) THE RING

5) Hala Hala

6) Dazzling light

7) MIST

8) Sunrise

9) MY WAY

10) Illusion

11) Wave

12) WIN

13) HORIZON

14) Say My Name

15) Cyberpunk

16) I'm the one

17) ROCKY

18) FIREWORKS

19) GUERRILLA

20) Turbulence

21) Celebrate

22) From

23) THE REAL

ATEEZ put up a breathtaking performance of their hits

ATEEZ's Oakland soundcheck went on for a long time because the group could not bear to leave ATINYs and even performed a fourth song that wasn't on the soundcheck setlist.

Before ATEEZ could take the stage to kick start their concert, they were preceded by KQ Fellaz 2 to open the show. The group performed two songs, Geek and Tricky House, and energized the crowd before the headliners took to the stage.

25 @ssuminimini 221106 KQ FELLAZ 2 in ateez oakland concert (thread) 221106 KQ FELLAZ 2 in ateez oakland concert (thread) https://t.co/ymjf61ExAV

ATEEZ unveiled some of their never-before-performed numbers, such as The Ring and Cyberpunk. Cyberpunk's performance included a suave choreography involving chairs which was met with loud cheers from the crowd.

Apart from their passionate performances, the group also interacted with fans on multiple occasions and didn't use a translator to express what they wanted to say.

San even performed the iconic ATEEZ driving step, which has recently proved controversial after WE DEM BOYZ's Vata's choreography for New Thing went viral for that particular dance move. Vata claimed it was an original choreography, however, ATEEZ had already showcased this particular step as part of their choreography for Say My Name and did not take to this act of plagiarism very kindly.

The group ended their concert with a heartfelt message for the ATINYs.

The group will perform in Anaheim, Phoenix, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, Newark, and Toronto to complete their North American leg of the tour. Fans are also waiting for the Europe dates to be announced soon.

Poll : 0 votes