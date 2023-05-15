ATEEZ’s fandom, ATINY, are all geared up to listen to the group’s new music in just a month. The HALAZIA singers posted the comeback schedule for their upcoming album titled THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW on May 14 and four members’ concept photos on May 15 on their social media accounts.

With nearly four and a half months since the last Korean album release, fans were excited to see the group already releasing content for their new music. The HALAZIA singers continued with their intricate lore in OUTLAW, leading to fans making multiple theories and even spotting hints that were right under their noses in the recent past.

Kailee Danielle @just_kail 🏼 we’re not going to be ready for this, but let’s gooooo 🏼 twitter.com/ateezofficial/… ATEEZ(에이티즈) @ATEEZofficial ] Welcome to THE OUTLAW

2023. 06. 16 RELEASE

The HALAZIA singers’ last Korean album was Spin OFF: From the Witness, released in December last year. The group then continued with their Break the Wall World Tour and has finally raised expectations by releasing more content for their thrilling comeback.

ATEEZ gear up for comeback with a fugitive-esque schedule leaving fans confused and excited

ATEEZ, known for their creative comeback marketing, once again had the ATINY fandom confused and excited for their upcoming album THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW. Recently, the group dropped hints signaling their comeback at The Fellowship: Break the Wall Anchor in Seoul on April 28. These included billboards with a Wanted poster, QR codes being air dropped with a ‘See You at the End’ message, and some blue cards.

The HALAZIA singers released a confusing promotional schedule for THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW on May 14. The font on the teaser has left fans attempting to decode it. Some of the dates and content is readable, such as:

May 15-16: Operation

May 17: Let’s go!!

May 29 - June 5: Concept photo

June 12 - New!

June 13-14: ??

June 15 - New!!

June 16 - D-DAY THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW

Phrases such as “Choose our outlaw warrior,” “If you wanna know how,” and “Slow it down, make it” can also be seen in the graffiti-styled teaser.

Some ATINYs joked about the font and how confusing it was to read the promotional schedule. However, many were excited over the comeback as it fit the fugitive concept ATEEZ had teased all these years.

lika ʚɞ OUTLAW @H0NGLOVER ITS HAPPENING GUYS ANOTHER ATEEZ COMEBACK ANOTHER MASTERPIECE ITS HAPPENING GUYS ANOTHER ATEEZ COMEBACK ANOTHER MASTERPIECE https://t.co/oYERQehn3z

abigail 🌷🪞⁷ outlaw @seulginspired the meaning behind the scarf hongjoong wore in the character poster must have correlations to mingis verse in halazia. this hints that ateez could stand in a place of longevity (long lasting impact) for multiple generations; living up to their past expectations (behind this road) the meaning behind the scarf hongjoong wore in the character poster must have correlations to mingis verse in halazia. this hints that ateez could stand in a place of longevity (long lasting impact) for multiple generations; living up to their past expectations (behind this road) https://t.co/vplOx6Npic

🏴‍☠️Luciede❤️‍🔥0715BTW_HK @PirateWay2023 they look exactly the same

#ATEEZ #OUTLAW #에이티즈 i think we got a spoiler 3months agothey look exactly the same i think we got a spoiler 3months ago👀they look exactly the same#ATEEZ #OUTLAW #에이티즈 https://t.co/kpTnltiKS5

A day later, ATEEZ released the first set of concept photos of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, and Yeosang. In the pictures, the members don quirky outfits resembling fighters. Hongjoong wore a cowboy-inspired outfit, Seonghwa wore biker gloves and big silver chains, Yunho had several earrings and a bruise on his face, while Yeosang dons a leather jacket.

ATEEZ are known for their high-intense choreography that often goes viral, despite being a bit difficult to perform. However, leader Hongjoong recently shared a spoiler sharing that the upcoming dance will be easier for fans to follow. Their THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW will be released on June 16, 2023.

