“Going to be so criminally good!”: Fans excited as ATEEZ drops graffiti-styled comeback schedule leaving them confused

By Afreen Khan
Modified May 15, 2023 19:36 GMT
ATEEZ drops exciting comeback schedule for upcoming album (Images via Twitter/ATEEZ_official)
ATEEZ’s fandom, ATINY, are all geared up to listen to the group’s new music in just a month. The HALAZIA singers posted the comeback schedule for their upcoming album titled THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW on May 14 and four members’ concept photos on May 15 on their social media accounts.

With nearly four and a half months since the last Korean album release, fans were excited to see the group already releasing content for their new music. The HALAZIA singers continued with their intricate lore in OUTLAW, leading to fans making multiple theories and even spotting hints that were right under their noses in the recent past.

Nah cause this is going to be so criminally good that nobody will be turning them in 👏🏼😂 we’re not going to be ready for this, but let’s gooooo 🙌🏼 twitter.com/ateezofficial/…

The HALAZIA singers’ last Korean album was Spin OFF: From the Witness, released in December last year. The group then continued with their Break the Wall World Tour and has finally raised expectations by releasing more content for their thrilling comeback.

ATEEZ gear up for comeback with a fugitive-esque schedule leaving fans confused and excited

whatever this means..just know that the music comes out on 6.16! twitter.com/ATEEZofficial/… https://t.co/7XraegJSLj

ATEEZ, known for their creative comeback marketing, once again had the ATINY fandom confused and excited for their upcoming album THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW. Recently, the group dropped hints signaling their comeback at The Fellowship: Break the Wall Anchor in Seoul on April 28. These included billboards with a Wanted poster, QR codes being air dropped with a ‘See You at the End’ message, and some blue cards.

The HALAZIA singers released a confusing promotional schedule for THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW on May 14. The font on the teaser has left fans attempting to decode it. Some of the dates and content is readable, such as:

  • May 15-16: Operation
  • May 17: Let’s go!!
  • May 29 - June 5: Concept photo
  • June 12 - New!
  • June 13-14: ??
  • June 15 - New!!
  • June 16 - D-DAY THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW

Phrases such as “Choose our outlaw warrior,” “If you wanna know how,” and “Slow it down, make it” can also be seen in the graffiti-styled teaser.

so we get something (presumably all different things in chunks) 5/15-5/16, 5/17, 5/18, 5/21-5/26, 5/26, 5/29-6/5-6/8, 6/12, 6/13-6/14, 6/15, and then it comes out 6/16. seems like 18, 26, 12, and 15 are big things and i’m betting 12 is the trailer and 15 is the highlight reel. twitter.com/hearts___awake…

Some ATINYs joked about the font and how confusing it was to read the promotional schedule. However, many were excited over the comeback as it fit the fugitive concept ATEEZ had teased all these years.

CHOOSE YOUR OUTLAW WARRIOR???? WTF DOES THAT MEAN twitter.com/hearts___awake…
you know the music is gonna be good when the comeback promotions look like a picsart subsciption and a dream. 2019 ateez is back twitter.com/ateezofficial/…
Understood like 11% of this twitter.com/ateezofficial/… https://t.co/Ae0ni1Ansc
well i'll just wait for the days to come cause i have no idea what's happening each date twitter.com/ATEEZofficial/… https://t.co/KApM9ksH80
ITS HAPPENING GUYS ANOTHER ATEEZ COMEBACK ANOTHER MASTERPIECE https://t.co/oYERQehn3z
IT'S A WANING CRESCENT MOON! ATEEZ IS COMING #ATEEZ_Comeback #OUTLAW@ATEEZofficial #ATEEZ#에이티즈 #エイティーズ https://t.co/Wkd3HX94xo
the meaning behind the scarf hongjoong wore in the character poster must have correlations to mingis verse in halazia. this hints that ateez could stand in a place of longevity (long lasting impact) for multiple generations; living up to their past expectations (behind this road) https://t.co/vplOx6Npic
So this VCR that was shown on one of ATEEZ kcon (in Japan last year I guess) was actually a spoiler for the comeback????!? WAAAAIIT- #WelcomeToTheOutlaw #OUTLAW @ATEEZofficial #ATEEZ #에이티즈https://t.co/VXjB6DnYkX
i think we got a spoiler 3months ago👀they look exactly the same#ATEEZ #OUTLAW #에이티즈 https://t.co/kpTnltiKS5

A day later, ATEEZ released the first set of concept photos of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, and Yeosang. In the pictures, the members don quirky outfits resembling fighters. Hongjoong wore a cowboy-inspired outfit, Seonghwa wore biker gloves and big silver chains, Yunho had several earrings and a bruise on his face, while Yeosang dons a leather jacket.

These are the coolest concept photos ever 🔥ATEEZ IS COMING!OUTLAW CHARACTER POSTER#ATEEZ_OUTLAW@ATEEZofficial #OUTLAW#ATEEZ #에이티즈 #エイティーズ https://t.co/aXDM81CJjn

ATEEZ are known for their high-intense choreography that often goes viral, despite being a bit difficult to perform. However, leader Hongjoong recently shared a spoiler sharing that the upcoming dance will be easier for fans to follow. Their THE WORLD EP.2: OUTLAW will be released on June 16, 2023.

