KCON LA 2023 Artists Lineup: Stray Kids, IVE, and more

From August 19 to August 21, the much-awaited KCON LA 2023, a three-day music festival, is expected to roll out with an exciting list of artists and their performances. The annual series this time will be held at the Crypto.com Arena and Los Angeles Convention Center with three varieties of interactions with artists prepared for the anticipating fans.

While the artists kick off the event with their mini-concert, performing a few songs from their discography, this will be followed by a fan meet-and-greet session. Though this was the tradition followed for a few years, for KCON LA 2023, a special signature event called SHOWCASE: NICE TO MEET U has been added.

This year's KCON, which will be the 11th anniversary of the K-POP cultural festival, will have three different hosts for the days of the festival. IVE's Wonyoung, K-pop soloist Rain, and Stray Kids' Bang Chan will reportedly take the role of the MCs at KCON LA 2023.

Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, and other artists who'll be performing at the KCON LA 2023

KCON LA 2023 is finally here, and the artists have been boarding their planes to reach the festival's venue to roll out their show-stopping performances. The festival has been one of the most-looked-forward-to events of the year not only because of the grandness and the events during the show but also the artists' lineup.

In addition to the already exciting list of events, KCON has introduced a new section names SHOWCASE: NICE TO MEET U. This event specifically focuses on new-and-coming artists and has an interactive session and special performances for the groups and their fans separately.

K-pop groups and soloists from various different generations are expected to be gathered at the event soon, and fans can hardly wait to see the never-before-seen combination of artists to get on stage. While the show will be an offline event, there will also be live streaming through KCON's official YouTube Channel.

The event is expected to kickstart around 12 pm KST or 8:30 am IST on all three days, with the live streaming on the YouTube Channel kickstarting simultaneously. While the live streaming requires the viewers to buy a YouTube membership, the individual performances of the artists will be accessible for free once the event has ended for the day.

Here's the artists' lineup for KCON LA 2023 day-wise.

DAY 1

MAIN SHOW

CRAVITY

IVE

NMIXX

MONSTA X's SHOWNU X HYUNGWON (subunit)

SHINee's Taemin

NCT's Taeyong

WayV

NCT U's Ten and Taeyong (Special Stage)

Meet and Greet

CRAVITY

IVE

NMINN

WayV

MONSTA X's SHOWNU X HYUNGWON (subunit)

SHOWCASE: NICE TO MEET U

LIMELIGHT

8TURN

DAY 2

MAIN SHOW

ATEEZ

INI

Kep1er

RAIN

XG

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Kep1er, XG, and xikers (Special Stage)

Meet and Greet

INI

Kep1er

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

SHOWCASE: NICE TO MEET U

CRAXY

VERIVERY

DAY 3

MAIN SHOW

EVERGLOW

(G)I-DLE

ITZY

JO1

Lapillus

Stray Kids

THE BOYZ

JO1 (Special Stage)

THE BOYZ (Subunit Premier Performance)

Meet and Greet

ATEEZ

EVERGLOW

(G)I-DLE

ITZY

JO1

SHOWCASE: NICE TO MEET U

JUST B

RIIZE

XG

As several new groups and subunits kickstart their K-pop journey alongside other artists, rolling out fresh and exciting performances of their comebacks, fans can hardly wait to witness how the show will end up rolling out. With only a few hours left until the official kickstart of KCON LA 2023, fans excitedly look forward to the same as they gather together to support their favorite artists.