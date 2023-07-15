On July 15, 2023, as KCON LA 2023 announced the artist line-up for its music festival, many were thrilled to see that NCT's Taeyong and TEN will be performing their famous NCT U track, Baby Don't Stop. On the first day of the show, two artists, NCT U, and NMIXX will take the stage. To commemorate the revival of the duo's famous track, the idols also released a Tik Tok video of them dancing to Taeyong's solo single, SHALALA.

KCON LA 2023 is expected to be held from August 18 to 20. Since the NCT U duo will be performing on the first day, the Baby Don't Stop performance will take place on August 18, 2023.

Fans trend '#BABYDONTSTOP' on Twitter as NCT's Taeyong and TEN set to perform at KCON LA 2023

Baby Don't Stop was a collaborative single between NCT's Taeyong and TEN during the group's annual album, NCT 2018 Empathy. NCT U is part of a concept uniquely followed by NCT, where the then-23-member band would randomly form groups within themselves for one track, and that combination would never be repeated again.

Therefore, while NCT U's (that included Taeyong and TEN's) Baby Don't Stop was one of the top tracks by the group, fans were upset that they wouldn't be able to see the duo roll out a song together in the future. For almost three and a half years, fans haven't seen the duo perform Baby Don't Stop, which naturally made the recent announcement quite an exciting one.

As soon as the artist lineup for KCON LA 2023 surfaced online, Twitteratis and NCTzens went berserk and began celebrating the return of the most iconic song in NCT's discography. Eventually, '#BABYDONTSTOP' began trending on Twitter within minutes of the announcement.

blair ♡ ten @TENand10VELY really going to see baby dont stop live again after almost 3 and a half years

chanyeolie-o's BONBON DESSERT @songmingies can taeten have a comeback damn like give baby dont stop up to god

♡Layna♡ @laynakpoppy BABY DONT STOP I WILL CRY AND PUKE PLZZZ

jaycee ⁹ @jayceepalang YOU'RE TELLING ME ILL BE 3 HOURS AWAY FROM THESE TWO PERFORMANING BABY DONT STOP?!

In other news, Taeyong and TEN have also been busy with their schedules as NCT members. Taeyong recently made his solo debut, making him the first-ever NCT member to do so. He released a mini-album with the song SHALALA as its title track. Both the album and song were a huge hit, and the idol was hailed by the K-pop fandom.

WayV, on the other hand, which is TEN's fixed unit under NCT, rolled out its fourth mini album last year in December, titled Phantom. Following the same, the members have been busy promoting the album.

With two NCT members, Taeyong and TEN, coming together for their special KCON LA 2023 performance, fans have been counting down the days to the event. Given that fans have been eagerly waiting for the duo to perform the track for years, they're delighted that their dreams will soon come true.