"Give them some rest, damn": NCT to roll out their first-ever full group concert, NCT NATION: To The World, in Korea and Japan

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Jun 07, 2023 06:00 GMT
NCT
NCT's first ever group concert (Image via Twitter/@NCTsmtown)

The 20-member K-pop boy group, NCT, will be rolling out their first-ever full group concert, NCT NATION: To The World, on a massive scale with dates in Korea and Japan. With the first show kicking off in Seoul, Korea, around August of this year, the remaining four dates will see the band performing in Osaka and Tokyo.

NCT 콘서트 ‘NCT NATION’, 韓∙日 총 5회 스타디움 공연 개최!8월 26일 인천 문학경기장 주경기장 포문! 첫 오프라인 단체 콘서트 기대 UP!대형 스타디움 점령한 월드와이드 NCT 브랜드 파워!NCT concert ‘NCT NATION : To The World’ will be held total 5 times of stadium concerts in Korea… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VB8zqRrsNS

Given the venues of these concerts, it can be estimated that this is expected to be a large-scale event accommodating quite a huge crowd of NCTzens, gathered to watch their favorite artists perform iconic songs from their discography.

While fans have seen the group perform together during the company's annual concert, SMTOWN Live, many are quite thrilled to see NCT have the stage all to themselves this time.

However, given that the group has been one of the most overworked artists under SM Entertainment, some fans are displeased that the added pressure of a concert has now been included in their schedule.

@NCTsmtown is the world ending? give them some rest damn https://t.co/5uwDLt9QGd

Fans express mixed feelings towards the announcement of NCT NATION: To The World

NCT is a 20-member K-pop boy group, formerly with 23 members, that was initially set as an ever-expanding group. It consists of three sub-units so far, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and WayV, with its final and fourth sub-unit slated for debut by the end of this year. While these groups have mostly been active since 2019, they've never rolled out a concert that combines all three subunits.

Though the subunits have separately held concerts and world tours, fans have always yearned to see them perform and tour together. For veteran NCTzens, NCT Universe wouldn't be an unfamiliar topic. As the three units come together to roll out the concept with their group concert, NCT NATION: To The World, fans couldn't be more excited.

"...This concert has a concept of enjoying the performance together in the world of NCT, and not only team stages of NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and WayV, but also NCT U where the colorful combination of the members stands out, also stages where all of the members gather together." twitter.com/NCTsmtown/stat… https://t.co/FCNLCHw33P

Here are the dates and venues for the five concerts that the group will be holding:

August 26 (Saturday) - Incheon Munhak Stadium, Seoul, Korea

September 9 (Saturday) - Yanmar Stadium Nagai, Osaka, Japan

September 10 (Sunday) - Yanmar Stadium Nagai, Osaka, Japan

September 16 (Saturday) - Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

September 17 (Sunday) - Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

The three subunits and their members are expected to roll out different kinds of performances, including solo stages, unit performances, and finally, the most expected, group stages - all during NCT NATION: To The World.

Given that the group's annual album tracks have never been performed live in a full-fledged manner, fans are most excited for the same and are thrilled that they will be getting to witness all 20 members performing together.

@NCTsmtown My honest reaction :https://t.co/poSQqM9p6Z
@NCTsmtown I’ll be looking forward to Taeyong & Ten's "Baby Don't Stop" performance!😇😌 https://t.co/iKH4OQITyY
@NCTsmtown I think SM is still trying to figure out the market of NCT all unit, if it is good, then they will start to give NCT world tour outside Korea and Japan 😚 so please put your attention and excitement for this concert
@NCTsmtown sheeshh this is sooo big im crying 😭😭 https://t.co/EFir8VrUyB

However, not everyone seems to be happy with the announcement of NCT NATION: To The World. While it's hard to ignore the fact that this is an exciting tour, fans are also concerned about the overworked artists.

All three subunits have been relatively active with tour dates and back-to-back schedules, especially NCT DREAM and NCT 127. Given that the group's Mark and Haechan haven't properly rested for the longest period, fans are displeased with the continued addition to the idol's schedules.

@NCTsmtown NCT TOUR!! THAT'S EXCITING!!but please let Mark and Haechan take a rest...they deserve that rest after they comebacks and tours they did!!!
@NCTsmtown so you tell me they gonna perform make a wish without shotaro and lucas and 90's love without sungchan? nah bruh i'm fine
SM is a very funny company cause they’ll be pitting nct fandoms against each other for an entire year and then all of a sudden except them to unite like 3 months later
i literally cant find a single reason why this concert should happen right now… SM announcing this while also dealing with mistreatment allegations is just proving our point like WHAT KIND OF COMPANY HAS THE AUDACITY? save nct from sm, SAVE ALL IDOLS FROM SM. twitter.com/nctsmtown/stat…
why did “let’s boycott dream’s cb bc mahae need rest” turn to “omg i what the nct nation concert in my city too! add more dates!” hypocrites.
@NCTsmtown BROOOO nct dream will have a comeback, mark and haechan are overworking and now more concerts?

While some fans are cheering for the group concerts, others are criticizing SM Entertainment for overworking its artists and using them inappropriately. Regardless, fans are trying their best to support their favorite idols as they look forward to NCT NATION: To The World.

