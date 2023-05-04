"#TOLOISCOMING" trends as SM Entertainment announces the solo debut of NCT's Taeyong in June

On May 3, 2023, it was announced that the leader and rapper of the twenty-three-member K-pop boy group, NCT's Taeyong, will be rolling out his first album, thereby making his solo debut. While the rapper has made several individual solo works with collaborations and K-drama OSTs, fans were excited to hear about a full-fledged album coming from the idol.

With NCT's Taeyong nearing the end of his preparation for the solo album, his debut album is expected to be released in early June. The media outlets that revealed this news also stated that multiple songs are expected to sit in the upcoming album, and he's just wrapped up filming the music video for the title track(s). Taeyong's album will be the first solo debut embarkation from NCT, and the news has made quite an impact on NCTzens (NCT's fandom name).

Fans go crazy over the announcement of NCT's Taeyong making the group's first solo debut in June 2023

Given that NCT's Taeyong has showcased various and a dimensional list of skillset throughout his remarkable career as a group member of NCT and as an individual artist, fans couldn't be more proud about the idol finally making his own solo debut. He has not just written, composed, and produced songs for NCT and other artists but has also excelled in other areas.

tolo lockdown @centritus me when i pull a taeyong photocard from taeyong’s solo album me when i pull a taeyong photocard from taeyong’s solo album https://t.co/uaCrP2gddX

Anna🍖| Harvard Pest Control 🪳🪤 @strawbrry_Baek The styling for taeyong solo gon be something serious The styling for taeyong solo gon be something serious https://t.co/68jdK2e5HV

taeyong pics @taeyongpictures all eyes on taeyong, cause he's gonna shine solo all eyes on taeyong, cause he's gonna shine solo 💫 https://t.co/BJie8FJKnx

TAEYONG SOLO IN JUNE @belochka912 when u participated in writing/composing process of 2 groups and got 50+ official credits under ur name, carried the brand since day1, put ur everything into the group, WHEN UR THE REAL ALLROUNDER OFC U DESERVE TO HAVE AN SOLO ALBUM FIRST

NCTzens would be aware that Taeyong is one of the main dancers of the group, which was the reason behind his recruitment into SM Entertainment. With quite an impressive history with his dance skills and the creation of choreographies, fans have many things to be excited about for his solo album.

While Taeyong's position stands as the rapper and dancer of the group, his solo works outside the group have always been explorative. This fact makes it all the harder for fans to speculate or pinpoint the kind of concept that the idol will be adopting for his debut. Regardless, given his long and promising discography over the years, fans have expectations quite high for his solo album.

Soon after the reveal of NCT's Taeyong solo album, the news trended over several social media platforms as fans continued to express their excitement and reactions to the same.

steph IS SEEING TWICE @paintmeonce taeyong has such a strong solo discography already like he could literally do any style and make it work taeyong has such a strong solo discography already like he could literally do any style and make it work https://t.co/4cqH6a0Ei8

lilay 🌹 TOLO IN JUNE @DUALITY0NG



#TOLOISCOMING not only am i excited for his songs but also for the concepts/creativity taeyong will cook up. just from his sc teasers, station songs, and performances alone, i know tolo will be a whole new level. as expected from our master of conceptsTAEYONG SOLO IN JUNE not only am i excited for his songs but also for the concepts/creativity taeyong will cook up. just from his sc teasers, station songs, and performances alone, i know tolo will be a whole new level. as expected from our master of conceptsTAEYONG SOLO IN JUNE #TOLOISCOMING https://t.co/fMRbdW0XMV

‹𝟹 @jaeizms taeyong having a solo is A MAJOR HISTORICAL EVENT idc what anyone says bc we’re talking about the HEAD NEO HERE taeyong having a solo is A MAJOR HISTORICAL EVENT idc what anyone says bc we’re talking about the HEAD NEO HERE

With NCT's Mark also having rolled out his solo single, Golden Hour in collaboration with NCT LAB on April 7, 2023, NCTzens have been quite a handful of content to catch up to. Given that Taeyong's soloist debut is not even a month away, fans eagerly await the same.

In other news, NCT's latest subunit, DOJAEJUNG, just made its debut on April 17, 2023. With their first mini-album, Perfume, the three members of the subunit - Jungwoo, Doyoung, and Jaehyun - have rolled quite successfully, with their title track and b-side tracks being well-received by the audience. They even bagged their first Music Bank win last week. With their promotions still ongoing, fans look forward to more success and wins with the album.

