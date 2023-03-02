“Another win”: NCT’s Taeyong seen with a vape in now-deleted official photo has fans rolling out meme-worthy content

K-pop idols’ lives are constantly under scrutiny, but for NCT’s Taeyong and his fans, social media is witnessing a unique take.

On February 28, NHK’s program Venue101, posted behind-the-scenes photos of NCT’s latest appearance on the show as part of their comeback promotions for Ay-Yo. While all the members looked great, Taeyong’s photo created the buzz as hawk-eyed fans noticed the artist holding a vape in his hand.

Rather than criticism or negative comments, fans wondered how such an image would make it to a media company’s Instagram. They also began posting memes and joking around.

Some fans found out about the vape company and soon noticed that it had sold out. The group’s fandom, NCTzens, made humorous comments about the situation.

NHK deletes NCT’s Taeyong’s photo with the vape after fans bring it to notice

RIN¡☆꩜ @127HIVEMIND vape addicts after waking up to find their favourite flavour sold out because of NCT taeyong and his crazy fans twitter.com/jakapansdoll/s… vape addicts after waking up to find their favourite flavour sold out because of NCT taeyong and his crazy fans twitter.com/jakapansdoll/s… https://t.co/JHtECpEtuA

The saga of NCT members caught with a vape in official photos continues. In the past, Johnny was apparently seen holding a vape when he posted a selfie. Sometime later, fans noticed Taeyong teasing Johnny with a no-vaping sign at the airport. The clip is currently going viral on Twitter.

The clip’s virality is because a photo of the NCT leader chilling with a phone and a vape in his hand began trending on social media. NHK’s official Instagram post had behind-the-scenes photos of the NCT 127 members, who guested on their show Venue101 recently for Ay-Yo promotions.

WW TY PFW🔥 | hana ༊*·˚ met jaemin, 5dream & wayv @7wwwinncity remember when this video viral bcs taeyong show johnny the "no smoking/vape" sign at the airport and now he's the one that did itㅋㅋㅋㅋ reverse card things remember when this video viral bcs taeyong show johnny the "no smoking/vape" sign at the airport and now he's the one that did itㅋㅋㅋㅋ reverse card things https://t.co/C7wRq8sRQ8

Upon finding the vape in the NCT leader’s hands, the fandom naturally went into a frenzy. As it caused much buzz on the internet, NHK deleted the photo from their account. However, fans already had the picture saved.

Though agency officials might believe that the mistake would cost Taeyong his reputation, the NCTzen fandom had a completely different reaction. First, the fans sold out the vape that the NCT leader held in his hands.

Second, they posted hilarious tweets commenting about the color of the vape, the fact that fans had sold out of that particular product, and the leader's speculative reaction to discovering that his vape product was no longer available on the market. Some fans even tweeted about whether Taeyong could do vaping tricks better than them.

Check out how fans hilariously reacted to the now-deleted vape photo below:

caro @haecade this whole taeyong vape thing is giving me flashbacks to when johnny posted those selfies this whole taeyong vape thing is giving me flashbacks to when johnny posted those selfies

bec🐶 @sushiforjungwoo We really found out taeyong’s vape in Japan media AND THE FACT IT’S GREEN WHY NCITY IS SO UNSERIOUS We really found out taeyong’s vape in Japan media AND THE FACT IT’S GREEN WHY NCITY IS SO UNSERIOUS https://t.co/97tetCsezv

uhhh @nagitosheadlice taeyong’s neo vape is so real taeyong’s neo vape is so real https://t.co/BegKwfIMiL

marc ☆ @cpidkjw taeyong going online and seeing his fav vape is sold out taeyong going online and seeing his fav vape is sold out https://t.co/bZ2ELAzdXk

meji | seeing skz!! @meowjiisung WYM THE VAPE TAEYONG USED IS SOLD OUT LMFAOOOOOOOJSKSKSKS WYM THE VAPE TAEYONG USED IS SOLD OUT LMFAOOOOOOOJSKSKSKS

Deans pr manager📞 @thenigginjoon Taeyong using a neon green vape that man will never betray the ncity. Taeyong using a neon green vape that man will never betray the ncity.

rin ☆.｡ @EIGHT25LUVR do u think taeyong does like vape tricks to entertain the neos do u think taeyong does like vape tricks to entertain the neos

♡🍸 @MOYALUNA02 me when taeyong does better os and french inhale than me w his vape me when taeyong does better os and french inhale than me w his vape https://t.co/UhHicXYGcO

♡🍸 @MOYALUNA02 @mleedgaf me when i teach taeyong a new vape trick and he gets it perfectly @mleedgaf me when i teach taeyong a new vape trick and he gets it perfectly https://t.co/VHHliQuJAs

Meanwhile, the NCT leader is the fourth member to be caught under smoking or e-smoking conversations after Johnny. Back in October 2020, fans noticed a pack of cigarettes in Lucas’ shirt pocket. Prior to that, he also accidentally flashed the pack during a livestream. A few months later, in December 2020, Jungwoo was caught smoking too.

However, just like finding the situation funny during Lucas’ time, fans reacted similarly to Jungwoo’s smoking scandal. The same pattern can be seen with Taeyong today. This pattern stems from fans acknowledging that their favorite idols are also adults and don’t need to be told what’s right or wrong.

