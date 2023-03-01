On February 28, NCT 127 posted their latest episode of JCC (Johnny's Communication Center) on their official YouTube channel. The clip featured three NCT members, host Johnny, Mark, and Doyoung. The video showcased the three members sledding in Chicago during the U.S. leg of their tour, NEO CITY: THE LINK.
While fans love JCC episodes, a particular incident caught their eye in the latest release.
Many viewers spotted that the three members were being followed by a sasaeng (an obsessive fan who evades the privacy of idols) and what was more surprising was the fact that her face and identity were not blurred. In what was clearly an evident breach of privacy, fans were glad that the company called out people who bring discomfort to their artists. Soon after, fans were able to figure out who the sasaeng was and spread the word about reporting the person.
Fans react to the un-blurred appearance of a sasaeng on NCT 127's recent JCC episode
Following the reveal of the sasaeng's appearance in NCT 127's video, fans also found a few more incidents where the girl was seen following the group around. While meeting at a sledding ground was found acceptable to an extent by fans, they also found out that the same person was also seen waiting outside the group's hotel to tag along with them to their next venue.
Given that SM Entertainment themselves were unafraid to call out the sasaeng, fans too were on a mission to expose the stalker and her behavior. The frustration that fans felt towards her only increased when the stalker herself tweeted about the issue.
She said:
"Y'all love to act and assume so bad, out here outraged making it seem like I broke into their apartment or something and thinking I care what they think of me let alone."
She further justified her actions:
"If I tell y'all the members talk to us and show us things they're not supposed to I'm a delusional liar, so there's no point in explaining myself more than this and it'll never be that serious to me."
Following her statement, fans were shocked that she was justifying herself invading NCT 127's personal space. Furthermore, fans refuse to believe that the members had a good conversation with the stalker or that they supposedly got along with each other. Regardless of her reasoning, fans still stood strong with their mission to report and expose her.
Another concern of NCTzens is the stalker’s confession that SM Entertainment’s manager and security didn’t stop her from interacting with the NCT 127 members. Fans are frustrated and angered by the lack of security and safety for the members. They hope that the K-pop agency can get a restraining order or take legal action against the stalker who is a possible threat to their artists.