On February 28, NCT 127 posted their latest episode of JCC (Johnny's Communication Center) on their official YouTube channel. The clip featured three NCT members, host Johnny, Mark, and Doyoung. The video showcased the three members sledding in Chicago during the U.S. leg of their tour, NEO CITY: THE LINK.

While fans love JCC episodes, a particular incident caught their eye in the latest release.

Many viewers spotted that the three members were being followed by a sasaeng (an obsessive fan who evades the privacy of idols) and what was more surprising was the fact that her face and identity were not blurred. In what was clearly an evident breach of privacy, fans were glad that the company called out people who bring discomfort to their artists. Soon after, fans were able to figure out who the sasaeng was and spread the word about reporting the person.

Fans react to the un-blurred appearance of a sasaeng on NCT 127's recent JCC episode

Following the reveal of the sasaeng's appearance in NCT 127's video, fans also found a few more incidents where the girl was seen following the group around. While meeting at a sledding ground was found acceptable to an extent by fans, they also found out that the same person was also seen waiting outside the group's hotel to tag along with them to their next venue.

becca 💜 @MagicalSKZ nct not blurring out a sasaeng face is a king move nct not blurring out a sasaeng face is a king move

MANDY IS SEEING TXT @Namubini Yo that one blonde stalker for nct is actually so weird like someone actually got a video of them getting in a car to follow them the second they left the hotel...... SM when will you actually take the safety if your idols seriously Yo that one blonde stalker for nct is actually so weird like someone actually got a video of them getting in a car to follow them the second they left the hotel...... SM when will you actually take the safety if your idols seriously https://t.co/CV33He6zQn

@sunkissedviews SM didn’t blur your face because they wanted everyone on the Internet to see NCT’s stalker in 4K @sunkissedviews SM didn’t blur your face because they wanted everyone on the Internet to see NCT’s stalker in 4K https://t.co/fPVjiLH4Rg

Given that SM Entertainment themselves were unafraid to call out the sasaeng, fans too were on a mission to expose the stalker and her behavior. The frustration that fans felt towards her only increased when the stalker herself tweeted about the issue.

She said:

"Y'all love to act and assume so bad, out here outraged making it seem like I broke into their apartment or something and thinking I care what they think of me let alone."

She further justified her actions:

"If I tell y'all the members talk to us and show us things they're not supposed to I'm a delusional liar, so there's no point in explaining myself more than this and it'll never be that serious to me."

judy 🍼 moody @sunkissedviews out here outraged making it seem like i broke into their apartment or something n thinking i care what they think of me let alone y’all losers plssss cry me a river my life continues to get better from all the attention y’all loveeee to act n assume so badout here outraged making it seem like i broke into their apartment or something n thinking i care what they think of me let alone y’all losers plssss cry me a river my life continues to get better from all the attention y’all loveeee to act n assume so bad 😭 out here outraged making it seem like i broke into their apartment or something n thinking i care what they think of me let alone y’all losers plssss cry me a river my life continues to get better from all the attention 😇

Following her statement, fans were shocked that she was justifying herself invading NCT 127's personal space. Furthermore, fans refuse to believe that the members had a good conversation with the stalker or that they supposedly got along with each other. Regardless of her reasoning, fans still stood strong with their mission to report and expose her.

judy 🍼 moody @sunkissedviews n if i tell y’all the members talk to us n show us things they’re not “supposed” to i’m a delusional liar so there is no point in explaining myself more than this n it’ll NEVER be that serious to me!!! idk anyyyyy of u but y’all know every little thing abt me 🫶🏼 winners win 🥰 n if i tell y’all the members talk to us n show us things they’re not “supposed” to i’m a delusional liar so there is no point in explaining myself more than this n it’ll NEVER be that serious to me!!! idk anyyyyy of u but y’all know every little thing abt me 🫶🏼 winners win 🥰

letii_lovestay¹⁴³ @lixs_moon when are companys gonna start making use of the new stalking law in korea that can put the stalker in prison....like i need that nct sasaeng there when are companys gonna start making use of the new stalking law in korea that can put the stalker in prison....like i need that nct sasaeng there

sophiechanelala🧸해찬☀️haechan🌻 @sophiechanelala looks has nth to do with being a stalker/sasaeng..in fact anyone who stalks & invades the privacy of others is ugly..ppl need to stop calling that judy girl pretty or stuff like ‘too pretty to be a stalker’..cos its just gonna feed their ego & delusion & make them stalk nct more looks has nth to do with being a stalker/sasaeng..in fact anyone who stalks & invades the privacy of others is ugly..ppl need to stop calling that judy girl pretty or stuff like ‘too pretty to be a stalker’..cos its just gonna feed their ego & delusion & make them stalk nct more

Another concern of NCTzens is the stalker’s confession that SM Entertainment’s manager and security didn’t stop her from interacting with the NCT 127 members. Fans are frustrated and angered by the lack of security and safety for the members. They hope that the K-pop agency can get a restraining order or take legal action against the stalker who is a possible threat to their artists.

