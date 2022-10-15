“Security guard body slammed her?”: An NCT 127 fan thrown out of concert for illegally carrying camera inside the venue

NCT 127's fandom, NCTzens, were in for a ride at the 2ND TOUR 'NEO CITY – THE LINK concert in Newark on October 13. As per a Twitter fan account eni (@ksoomark), a security guard bodyslammed a fan in the audience who was caught with an illegal camera.

Members of the audience posted video clips to prove that the incident was real. Although the video did not capture the entire bodyslamming action, it captured the aftermath. Moreover, they noted that the fan was not sitting in their designated seat.

K-pop concerts follow strict rules, one of which is the restriction of professional cameras. Considering the huge number of people a K-pop concert gathers and the prevalence of sasaengs, surveillance is heightened at these events.

NCT 127's fandom is buzzing after the latest NEO CITY concert incident

While being thrown out of a venue is common in these concerts, one particular NCT 127 fan was bodyslammed by a guard. The incident occurred on October 13 at Newark's 2ND TOUR: NEO CITY - THE LINK concert.

Twitter user eni (@ksoomark) captured the fan and the guards on video, albeit after the alleged body slam. The user posted short clips from the event to prove the commotion did happen.

In the video, people in the audience can be seen looking at the commotion with their neon green NCT lightsticks in hand. Two security guards, a female, and a male, can also be seen asking the fan with the illegal camera to leave.

While the identity of the fan who got thrown out of the concert is unknown, there are speculations that they were a sasaeng. Sasaengs are obsessive and toxic fans who violate an artists' privacy.

The NCT 127's fandom made the clip viral, and it has already amassed 139.9k views at the time of writing.

Furthermore, as per the Twitter post, the fan told the security guards that her camera was small, and eni noted it was "one foot long."

Additionally, the Twitter user shared that NCT 127 members did not see the entire fiasco that went down in the audience because they were backstage at the time of the fiasco.

Meanwhile, eni (@ksoomark) also mentioned seeing fans running behind the K-pop group's vans after the concert. The post also mentioned another commotion at the airport, where fans blocked the idol groups' vehicles at the entrance.

The 2ND TOUR: NEO CITY - THE LINK completed its US leg with the last concert in Newark. Next up on the list is Asia, with two shows in South Korea (October 22-23) and Indonesia (November 4-5) and three shows in Bangkok (December 3, 4, 5).

