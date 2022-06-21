Stray Kids' HAN injures himself due to airport mobbing, fans express anger once again

For the third time this year alone, Stray Kids were mobbed at the airport in their home country again. This time, live streams captured member HAN falling to the ground amidst a wave of people. He was seen getting up with his beanie off, hair ruffled and his other hand supporting his elbow.

The MANIAC group returned to South Korea after a successful concert tour in Japan on June 20 KST. The men gave fans some never-seen-before performances, including love versions of Bang Chan and Lee Know's Drive, HAN's HaPpy, Hyunjin's Play with Fire cover dance and other things.

Stray Kids’ HAN’s injury at Incheon airport leads to rising concerns for group's safety

On June 20, KST, the Thunderous group Stray Kids arrived in South Korea after a week and a half of fun in Japan. The eight-member act performed four nights, June 11, 12, 18, and 19, including a live band, as part of their Japan leg of 2nd World Tour MANIAC. However, the group's long-awaited return to their homeland sparked concerns about airport conduct among fans and netizens.

Members walked to their cars from the Incheon International Airport one by one and greeted reporters kindly. While things seemed all right at first - with enough space and fans standing behind a fence, a horde of fans and reporters mobbed the members as they continued walking.

A few videos captured Stray Kids’ HAN squeezing his body as members and bodyguards were forced to stand close. At one point, the rapper fell to the ground. He then got up but continued tending to his elbow.

When HAN fell, members quickly went to support him too. A manager draped a jacket over his shoulders and fellow members Seungmin and I.N kept him close to themselves.

Meanwhile, the videos also captured security personnel trying to keep obsessive fans at bay and maintain a distance between the idols and them.

Soon after the incident, HAN messaged fans on Bubble, the fan-artist platform, that there was nothing to worry about. He proceeded with normal messages after reassuring fans about the injury.

Fans react to the mobbing incident

Fans and netizens alike expressed their anger at the lack of safety protocols for Stray Kids once again. They had previously trended and commented on getting more security personnel or giving the members a private exit pathway to avoid such incidents in the future.

Netizens’ disappointment was also towards the local Korean fans. Many commented that being a fan meant respecting their personal space. The continuous mobbing at the airport, coupled with phones and cameras being shoved into the members’ faces, worried fans.

Fans had also raised concerns for better security in January. Stray Kids returned from their performance in Saudi Arabia and the mobbing led to Felix tripping at the airport. In May, too, the group’s arrival attracted a horde of fans, but fortunately, no one was hurt.

During a Chan’s Room live stream a few days after arriving in South Korea in May, the leader, Bang Chan, shared his honest opinions and indirectly asked people to respect personal spaces.

“If everyone respected [personal] space, none of this would have happened… gotta be careful. People can get hurt. I mean, not just us, but other artists as well. So [I] hope it gets fixed.”

In other news, JYP Entertainment will be adding more dates for the group’s 2nd World Tour MANIAC.

