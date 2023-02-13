“It must be so hard for him”: Fans worry for NCT's Taeyong as Ay-Yo fancam captures his hand tremors

NCT fans were alarmed after noticing Taeyong dealing with hand tremors on the February 11 full group fancam of Music Core. NCT 127 recently returned with their fourth album repackage, Ay-Yo, and performed the title track of the same name on the music show.

Towards the end of the performance, the NCT leader was seen shaking his hands and turning his back towards the audience while other members maintained their ending poses. The situation worried many fans because the 27-year-old singer has been suffering from a herniated disk for years.

jun 🧸 @mfjaykay but fr that lower body paralysis is no joke. it’s basically like certain parts of your leg & feet are completely numb. it must be hard for him i literally had back surgery for my herniated disc in september, and taeyong is out here DANCINGbut fr that lower body paralysis is no joke. it’s basically like certain parts of your leg & feet are completely numb. it must be hard for him i literally had back surgery for my herniated disc in september, and taeyong is out here DANCING 😭 but fr that lower body paralysis is no joke. it’s basically like certain parts of your leg & feet are completely numb. it must be hard for him

Moreover, the group’s intense choreography has also not been particularly kind to the idol or the fans’ worries. They criticized SM Entertainment for continuing to give the Ay-Yo group difficult dance moves along with not giving the NCT leader enough rest.

Fans voice their concerns for NCT Taeyong’s hand tremors, singer tries to assure fans by saying it wasn’t serious

NCT’s leader Taeyong’s back and waist injury has come under fans’ radar again, and concerns for the idol have been growing recently. The 27-year-old singer has been suffering from severe back pain for several years. In 2020, the idol took a break after a herniated disk injury relapsed. Two recent incidents have again revealed that the leader’s back pain does not seem to get any better.

In the full stage fancam of Ay-Yo, performed on February 11, fans noticed that Taeyong appeared to be shaking off tremors in one of his hands. He then attempted to stop it with another hand and turned away from the audience.

Days prior to the Music Core performance, Taeyong featured as the latest guest on Kim Jong-kook's fitness show with Jaehyun and Jungwoo. Before beginning his training, he mentioned that he had volunteered to participate in the show as he had severe back pain that almost led to lower body paralysis.

Aleshah 🌹ʕ•́ᴥ•̀ʔっ♡ 태용의 누나 @aletyong Jn noticed taeyong and quickly turn back to check him up... Jn noticed taeyong and quickly turn back to check him up... 😔 https://t.co/Pg38LL7LpH

These instances led to many fans criticizing SM Entertainment and demanding that the company let the NCT leader rest.

As conversations surrounding his injury grew, one fan addressed the issue of hand tremors in a recent fan video call with Taeyong, mentioning that others were worried about him. The singer then explained that it was "nothing serious" and that he was feeling better.

Take a look at fans’ concerns regarding the NCT leader below:

ᰔᩚ엘툥🌹🌸🌱 @Elsplstrtyong : Taeyong seeing your trembling hands, everyone is very worried about you. While being proud of you, I also sincerely hope that Taeyong can take good care of his body. If you feel uncomfortable, don’t hold back. Promise to take care yourself, okay?



ezra @701baeby since it was reported about earlier and shocked everyone, i made this to show what taeyong has been dealing with for many years with his back/waist + more and how terrible sm is for overworking him and not letting him rest. since it was reported about earlier and shocked everyone, i made this to show what taeyong has been dealing with for many years with his back/waist + more and how terrible sm is for overworking him and not letting him rest. https://t.co/0QXcDa3l2P

💗 ann | ayo listen to fine @leetyongh we’ve seen taeyong wearing braces, his body limping, he even said he had a paralysis himself. his back problems didn’t happen recently, it’s been like this for years and there’s no way he is even remotely fine. but what else can he say to his fans so they won’t worry we’ve seen taeyong wearing braces, his body limping, he even said he had a paralysis himself. his back problems didn’t happen recently, it’s been like this for years and there’s no way he is even remotely fine. but what else can he say to his fans so they won’t worry

samina ★ @gowonorhea SM not letting nct rest, taeyong saying he literally got back paralysis, haechan going on hiatus, 127 getting into an accident on set and aespas album getting pushed back and back and getting more collab projects than group ones SM not letting nct rest, taeyong saying he literally got back paralysis, haechan going on hiatus, 127 getting into an accident on set and aespas album getting pushed back and back and getting more collab projects than group ones https://t.co/rpTLK5zFag

sentenceforMe @IFNTshinki_line @monsieurTY_ Im glad this op take opportunity to ask Taeyong about his injury and his hand condition. Thank for that @monsieurTY_ Im glad this op take opportunity to ask Taeyong about his injury and his hand condition. Thank for that

Serendipity @summeroba55 It pains me to see these gifs. No. This choreography needs to be stopped, even when Taeyong insists on doing it himself. It pains me to see these gifs. No. This choreography needs to be stopped, even when Taeyong insists on doing it himself. https://t.co/F2WGpK8ssN

SCARLETT // HALAZIA @scarlett_atiny I'm actually very scared for Taeyong... Like having experienced a herniated lower disk from excess dancing and swimming, the pain being so immense you can't even walk... Like my pain must've been nothing next to taeyong who's dancing like 6+ hours a day :/ hope he gets well soon I'm actually very scared for Taeyong... Like having experienced a herniated lower disk from excess dancing and swimming, the pain being so immense you can't even walk... Like my pain must've been nothing next to taeyong who's dancing like 6+ hours a day :/ hope he gets well soon

🦋 rena ⋆˙⟡♡ @lovesatellitehs I’m supposed to be studying but instead I’m here crying about Taeyong’s back pain I’m supposed to be studying but instead I’m here crying about Taeyong’s back pain

c @Iover701 Tyongf need to boycott comebacks until taeyongs health is taken seriously, why do we only cause an uproar when we see it? I strongly believe taeyong has chronic pain , it doesnt simply come and go Tyongf need to boycott comebacks until taeyongs health is taken seriously, why do we only cause an uproar when we see it? I strongly believe taeyong has chronic pain , it doesnt simply come and go

li✨ @sweetpotaeoxo i hope taeyong is really fine🥺 please don't be in pain baby i hope taeyong is really fine🥺 please don't be in pain baby😣

In other news, Taeyong was among the many idols who were caught up in baseless dating rumors recently. Last month, an anonymous poster claimed that he was dating actress Park Ju-hyun as they were spotted gaming together. The netizen claimed that the actress was seated in the family reservation section of the group’s latest concert.

Park Ju-hyun’s agency 935 Entertainment cleared the rumors stating that the two were only good friends. It mentioned that the actress has a social personality and has attended various celebrity concerts, including IU's. However, SM Entertainment did not release any statement regarding the same.

