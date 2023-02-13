“It must be so hard for him”: Fans worry for NCT's Taeyong as Ay-Yo fancam captures his hand tremors

NCT fans were alarmed after noticing Taeyong dealing with hand tremors on the February 11 full group fancam of Music Core. NCT 127 recently returned with their fourth album repackage, Ay-Yo, and performed the title track of the same name on the music show.
Towards the end of the performance, the NCT leader was seen shaking his hands and turning his back towards the audience while other members maintained their ending poses. The situation worried many fans because the 27-year-old singer has been suffering from a herniated disk for years.
Moreover, the group’s intense choreography has also not been particularly kind to the idol or the fans’ worries. They criticized SM Entertainment for continuing to give the Ay-Yo group difficult dance moves along with not giving the NCT leader enough rest.
Fans voice their concerns for NCT Taeyong’s hand tremors, singer tries to assure fans by saying it wasn’t serious
NCT’s leader Taeyong’s back and waist injury has come under fans’ radar again, and concerns for the idol have been growing recently. The 27-year-old singer has been suffering from severe back pain for several years. In 2020, the idol took a break after a herniated disk injury relapsed. Two recent incidents have again revealed that the leader’s back pain does not seem to get any better.
In the full stage fancam of Ay-Yo, performed on February 11, fans noticed that Taeyong appeared to be shaking off tremors in one of his hands. He then attempted to stop it with another hand and turned away from the audience.
Days prior to the Music Core performance, Taeyong featured as the latest guest on Kim Jong-kook's fitness show with Jaehyun and Jungwoo. Before beginning his training, he mentioned that he had volunteered to participate in the show as he had severe back pain that almost led to lower body paralysis.
These instances led to many fans criticizing SM Entertainment and demanding that the company let the NCT leader rest.
As conversations surrounding his injury grew, one fan addressed the issue of hand tremors in a recent fan video call with Taeyong, mentioning that others were worried about him. The singer then explained that it was "nothing serious" and that he was feeling better.
Take a look at fans’ concerns regarding the NCT leader below:
In other news, Taeyong was among the many idols who were caught up in baseless dating rumors recently. Last month, an anonymous poster claimed that he was dating actress Park Ju-hyun as they were spotted gaming together. The netizen claimed that the actress was seated in the family reservation section of the group’s latest concert.
Park Ju-hyun’s agency 935 Entertainment cleared the rumors stating that the two were only good friends. It mentioned that the actress has a social personality and has attended various celebrity concerts, including IU's. However, SM Entertainment did not release any statement regarding the same.