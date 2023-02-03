On February 2, 2023, NCT Taeyong, Jungwoo, and Jaehyun appeared on the new episode of GYM JONG KOOK as part of NCT 127's first promotional schedule for their latest comeback, Ay-Yo. As the three were getting advice from their famous fitness idol, Kim Jong-kook, Taeyong revealed that he's been suffering from severe back pain for years, and the situation has worsened to the point where the idol also faces lower body paralysis due to the same.
When Kim Jong-kook asked the members if they volunteered to appear on the show, Taeyong revealed that the initial plan was for NCT Jungwoo and Jaehyun to participate. Taeyong later volunteered to get advice on his back pain from a fellow idol. He said:
I have a really bad back. It's so bad that I have paralysis in my legs.
Jong-kook sympathized with NCT Taeyong's confession as he has also been a part of a dance group and understands how bad the pain can get. After learning about Taeyong's health conditions, fans expressed concern for their idol and blamed SM Entertainment for not treating their stars better.
Fans react to NCT Taeyong's shocking confession about his health condition and resurface the idol's mistreatment by SM Entertainment
Following the confession surfacing on the internet, fans were shocked to learn about the same.
Fans are concerned about Taeyong's circumstances, especially since he has come to seek external help outside his company, already hinting that SM Entertainment has failed to give the idol proper care and attention. Additionally, the idol has been performing for years with minimal rest, and with the recent schedule of a world tour and return, it's no surprise that NCT Taeyong's health has been declining.
In light of his confession, fans bring back the previous mistreatments of the company towards their idols, Taeyong specifically, and demand the construction of a better environment, especially regarding their health. Fans also noted that this isn't the first time Taeyong has talked about his back and waist pain as they bring up a history of injuries that the idol has faced.
NCT Taeyong has mentioned his severe back pain for years and also underwent surgery to replace his hip disc after the situation worsened due to which he took a brief break in 2020. Additionally, Taeyong also displayed some more issues as fans have seen the idol wearing a neck protector several times. Despite the concerned list of health issues, the idol hasn't had a proper list and is continuously packed with schedules that require him to further exhaust himself.
However, given his stance as a K-pop idol, fans realize that there's no near end to this situation as his job demands him to dance and perform more consistently over the next several years. What fans hope is for the company to pay more attention to NCT Taeyong's health issues and allow longer rest periods that don't exhaust the idol or further worsen his situation.