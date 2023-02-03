On February 2, 2023, NCT Taeyong, Jungwoo, and Jaehyun appeared on the new episode of GYM JONG KOOK as part of NCT 127's first promotional schedule for their latest comeback, Ay-Yo. As the three were getting advice from their famous fitness idol, Kim Jong-kook, Taeyong revealed that he's been suffering from severe back pain for years, and the situation has worsened to the point where the idol also faces lower body paralysis due to the same.

When Kim Jong-kook asked the members if they volunteered to appear on the show, Taeyong revealed that the initial plan was for NCT Jungwoo and Jaehyun to participate. Taeyong later volunteered to get advice on his back pain from a fellow idol. He said:

I have a really bad back. It's so bad that I have paralysis in my legs.

Jong-kook sympathized with NCT Taeyong's confession as he has also been a part of a dance group and understands how bad the pain can get. After learning about Taeyong's health conditions, fans expressed concern for their idol and blamed SM Entertainment for not treating their stars better.

Fans react to NCT Taeyong's shocking confession about his health condition and resurface the idol's mistreatment by SM Entertainment

Following the confession surfacing on the internet, fans were shocked to learn about the same.

Taeyong, please take care of yourselves🥺

So actually there's only two member who join the content, but since Taeyong had bad back pain until he was feels paralyzed in his lower body so he volunteered.

But damn. Being a dancer with a severe lower back problem (back problems in general) is so heartbreaking. You cannot do certain workouts, choreo, and even stretching needed to condition your body. Really have much respect to taeyong for giving his 100% in every performance.

Fans are concerned about Taeyong's circumstances, especially since he has come to seek external help outside his company, already hinting that SM Entertainment has failed to give the idol proper care and attention. Additionally, the idol has been performing for years with minimal rest, and with the recent schedule of a world tour and return, it's no surprise that NCT Taeyong's health has been declining.

since it was reported about earlier and shocked everyone, i made this to show what taeyong has been dealing with for many years with his back/waist + more and how terrible sm is for overworking him and not letting him rest.

I'm literally sick to see him STILL performing CB choreography after all these years and in each world tour that they do

This is serious so sad and typical for SM. They overwork some of their artists to death while ignoring the ones who have all the passion and strength, SM will trample upon their dreams and just choose to suck the popular ones dry.Those are SM's two horrible extremes, disgusting.

In light of his confession, fans bring back the previous mistreatments of the company towards their idols, Taeyong specifically, and demand the construction of a better environment, especially regarding their health. Fans also noted that this isn't the first time Taeyong has talked about his back and waist pain as they bring up a history of injuries that the idol has faced.

i hope taeyong is actually ok cuz that clip of him suddenly jumping and grabbing his back looks worrying and we know his history with that

NCT Taeyong has mentioned his severe back pain for years and also underwent surgery to replace his hip disc after the situation worsened due to which he took a brief break in 2020. Additionally, Taeyong also displayed some more issues as fans have seen the idol wearing a neck protector several times. Despite the concerned list of health issues, the idol hasn't had a proper list and is continuously packed with schedules that require him to further exhaust himself.

However, given his stance as a K-pop idol, fans realize that there's no near end to this situation as his job demands him to dance and perform more consistently over the next several years. What fans hope is for the company to pay more attention to NCT Taeyong's health issues and allow longer rest periods that don't exhaust the idol or further worsen his situation.

