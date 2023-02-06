NCT Mark to appear on JTBC Newsroom as a weather forecaster for Ay-Yo promotions

On February 6, 2023, at 7:50 PM KST, NCT Mark is scheduled to appear on JTBC's Newsroom as their one-day Weather Forecaster to promote NCT 127's latest repackage album release, Ay-Yo. During his appearance, Mark will conduct weather forecasts alongside Lee Jae-seung, a professional weathercaster. Additionally, the idol will also be presenting details about the group’s comeback album.

Given that it's a unique take on K-pop promotional activities, fans are confused about NCT Mark engaging outside the K-pop industry to promote their album. However, many are impressed with this fresh idea and are looking forward to seeing Mark embark on a new position for promotional reasons. Regardless, there have been mixed reactions to the same from netizens in general.

NCT MARK is on JTBC 'Newsroom' today and transforms into a weathercaster! He'll be introducing NCT 127's latest release 'Ay-Yo' and delivering the weather forecast!

Fans react to NCT Mark's upcoming appearance as a weather forecaster on JTBC

With less than a few hours left for fans to see NCT Mark as a weather forecaster, they couldn't hold their excitement and express their happiness over the same. Given that Mark has proved his status as the biggest sky enthusiast with several sky pictures uploaded on Instagram stories, the thought of Mark forecasting the weather is a concept that fans find absolutely adorable.

02 @MARKClTY and when mark is on jtbc newsroom doing the weather and he gets to make a comment on the sky… oh this is actually perfect for him and when mark is on jtbc newsroom doing the weather and he gets to make a comment on the sky… oh this is actually perfect for him

nani misses mark :( @haertmark @NCTsmtown never thought i’d say i’m excited to see the weather in a place i don’t even live but here we are WOO GO WEATHERMAN MARK! @NCTsmtown never thought i’d say i’m excited to see the weather in a place i don’t even live but here we are WOO GO WEATHERMAN MARK!

✦ @fxxxmrk @NCTsmtown it’s so cute that he got to be a weathercaster when he’s such a sky enthusiast too 🥹🥹🥹 @NCTsmtown it’s so cute that he got to be a weathercaster when he’s such a sky enthusiast too 🥹🥹🥹

Some also couldn't help but commend SM Entertainment for the unique promotional event they've prepared. JBTC Newsroom is a nightly South Korean newscast network, where the appearance of K-pop idols is both rare and uncommon, given its professional setting. Therefore, people are impressed by the creative take on content for NCT 127's Ay-Yo promotions.

While fans are happy to witness yet another dimension of NCT Mark, they have also been vocal about the ongoing issue with SM Entertainment overworking their idols. Given that it hasn't been long since Mark was hospitalized for health issues, fans are constantly concerned about his well-being.

tita @kimjungaji MARK ON NEWSROOM? MARK ON NEWSROOM?

ً @markvenclaw never had i imagined mark to appear on newsroom as a weather forecaster to promote album like this is so random but i'll be tuning in never had i imagined mark to appear on newsroom as a weather forecaster to promote album like this is so random but i'll be tuning in

Mark has been going back and forth between NCT Dream and NCT 127 with no proper rest to guarantee a better state of his health, which has naturally continued to worry fans. There were several instances where the issue felt quite serious when Mark looked genuinely tired from the dance performances and the never-ending cycle of schedules.

In fact, not too long ago, NCT Mark had to receive an IV drip, along with NCT Haechan, to get his health back on track. Though there haven't been many visible concerns as of late, fans still hope that the idol rests well when he needs it. Given that NCT 127 has just rolled out their new repackage album with three new tracks, there's no doubt that Mark himself is excited to participate in its promotions.

𝕒𝕞𝕪 @amyrawwww @soompi what are the odds? relation??? but keep slaying my man and have some rest in between @soompi what are the odds? relation??? but keep slaying my man and have some rest in between 💚

sana⁷ saw svt-nct-atz-eric-mt-xydo-ravi @sanathechana @soompi What in the side quest is this?? Give this man some rest fr @soompi What in the side quest is this?? Give this man some rest fr

In other news, NCT 127 as a whole will be appearing as guests on the South Korean radio show Cultwo Show on their Music Appreciation corner on February 6, 2023, at 2-4 pm KST. This will be the first official promotional schedule event that NCT Haechan will be participating in after his return from a brief hiatus last month.

With his new hair and ever-growing charisma, fans are genuinely curious about what the idol has in store for them. They're also excited to discover the other events and content that NCT 127 has prepared as part of the Ay-Yo promotions.

