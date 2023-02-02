"WE WON": NCT Johnny to host Show! Music Core as a Special MC 

On February 2, 2023, MBC announced that NCT Johnny will be appearing as a special MC to host their upcoming broadcast scheduled for February 4, alongside NCT Jungwoo. While Jungwoo's appearance on the show came as no surprise to fans given that he is one of the show's regular weekly hosts, Johnny's presence had them in disbelief.

The episode airing this Saturday at 3:15 PM KST is scheduled to feature the performances of many acts, such as Kim Jong-seo, VIVIZ, NCT 127, 8TURN, Lee Ji-young, signature, Lee Seung-yoon, XG, ILY:1, Aimers, Ryu Ji-hyun, PRIMROSE, Kyunseo, and uni. With NCT Johnny appearing as both a special host and a performer to roll out the stage for NCT 127's latest comeback, Ay-Yo, fans are over the moon.

Fans celebrate the return of NCT Johnny after years by trending MC JOHNNY on Twitter

Soon after the news hit the internet, fans couldn't hold their excitement over the return of MC Johnny. The Make A Wish singer last appeared in 2019 when he co-hosted Mnet's M Countdown and again when he co-hosted SM Entertainment's SMile Music Festival with NCT Doyoung.

aurell ᵕ̈ @royaltysuh MC JOHNNY RETURN THE CROWD CHEERED!!!

MC JOHNNY RETURN THE CROWD CHEERED!!!https://t.co/g0eRdrHX8N

혜🧸 (yoon) @suhpremacistJ Johnny Doyoung as MC for SMile music festival 2019! Please look at johnny with the kids Johnny Doyoung as MC for SMile music festival 2019! Please look at johnny with the kids 😭 https://t.co/5abMe4hJ1d

laz @wagyuubeefz johnny is born to be an mc btw hes a natural hes funny hes so good he makes the conversation lighthearted and fun johfam major W johnny is born to be an mc btw hes a natural hes funny hes so good he makes the conversation lighthearted and fun johfam major W

These instances, along with many other showcases of Johnny's MC skills, have proved that he's one of the best hosts with an innately charismatic aura. Johnny proudly takes on the role of MC and effortlessly aces it in many of the events that NCT hosts. In short, Johnny as an MC is one of his favorite sides that fans would love to see from the idol.

Given that he'll be hosting the show alongside Jungwoo, fans' anticipation grows as they count down the hours until the singer returns as an MC. Because it has been quite some time since NCT Johnny has served as an official MC for music festivals and shows, the upcoming broadcast will be the first opportunity for new fans to see Johnny in this avatar.

ay-yo bb @honeyedsuh it's been so long since johnny was mc that some "nctzens" have no idea he has been part of the mc line since day 1 it's been so long since johnny was mc that some "nctzens" have no idea he has been part of the mc line since day 1

sher ☁️ @defjwooz aaaaaa cant wait for mc jungwoo and mc johnny this saturday!!!!!!!! johnwoo rise aaaaaa cant wait for mc jungwoo and mc johnny this saturday!!!!!!!! johnwoo rise

Queen V 💚 @KpopWithV MC Johnny gonna be so charismatic, cute and smiley. I cannot wait. He and Jungwoo are going to be funny and cute. MC Johnny gonna be so charismatic, cute and smiley. I cannot wait. He and Jungwoo are going to be funny and cute.

NCTzens are proud and pleased that the idol's superb hosting abilities have been acknowledged, and they are looking forward to watching him flawlessly host the broadcast. On the other hand, fans are also excited about the live Ay-Yo performance. Their recent repackage comeback, released on January 31, has been the talk of Twitter, and fans can't get over yet another unique and experimental track that NCT 127 has rolled out.

iz @SUHDlCKMATIZED mc johnny on his birth month it feels so damn fulfilling mc johnny on his birth month it feels so damn fulfilling

With Saturday's broadcast being the first time that the group will be showcasing their entire choreography live, fans are intrigued and excited to watch the same. The many hints and spoilers that the group gave during their Comeback Countdown Live have only made the fans more eager. Also, with NCT Haechan returning to resume the promotion schedule for Ay-Yo after his brief hiatus, fans have quite an exciting list of things to look forward to on February 4.

With less than two days away from the return of NCT Johnny as an MC, fans couldn't help but flood Twitter with reactions as they continued to shower the idol with their love and support. They also hope that MBC will include Johnny as one of their regular weekly hosts, alongside Jungwoo, Minjoo, and Stray Kids' Lee Know.

