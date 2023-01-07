“Get well soon, Haechan”: NCT’s fans wish for idol’s speedy recovery as he’s experiencing heart palpitations

On January 6, 2023, NCT’s agency SM Entertainment announced a halt in Haechan’s schedules. The agency released a statement informing fans that the reason for the idol's absence in the upcoming tour and other schedules is his deteriorating health condition.

In a statement, the agency revealed that the NCT member has been experiencing abnormal heart palpitations. The agency also stated that the idol has been visiting the hospital with his manager for the necessary consultations and checkups.

In order to get complete rest from the hectic schedule, the idol will be absent for the upcoming events. As soon as the agency released the statement, fans wished him a speedy recovery. One tweeted:

Following SM's statement, DREAMMAKER USA also announced that Haechan won’t be participating in the upcoming tour

On January 6, SM Entertainment released a detailed statement, where they wrote about the idol’s health issues as well as what doctors have told him to do. They also stated that Idol has been visiting the hospital with his manager:

“This is to inform fans with regards to member Haechan’s health stats and absence from scheduled activities.”

The agency continued:

“Recently, Haechan had experienced abnormal conditions such as heart palpitations, chest tightness, and more, so he went the hospital with his manager and got a consultation and examination where he received the medical advice that treatment and rest are required.”

NCT DREAM CENTER @NCTDREAMCENTER



Haechan recently felt abnormalities such as chest palpitations and stuffiness. He visited the hospital & was told he needed a treatment and stabilization. He'll not participate in schedules for the time being



#GetWellSoonHaechan #NCTDREAM 230106 Regarding #HAECHAN 's health

Haechan recently felt abnormalities such as chest palpitations and stuffiness. He visited the hospital & was told he needed a treatment and stabilization. He'll not participate in schedules for the time being

They statement also emphasized that the idol needs complete rest and "will not participate in scheduled activities for the time being and plans to recover his health while resting.”

The agency asked for understanding from fans and informed them that they will soon update them about the idol's further schedules:

"As a result, Haechan has decided not to participate in the scheduled activities starting the next week and we will let you know later when it is confirmed for him to resume his schedules. We sincerely apologize to fans for causing concern and we ask for fans kind understanding that this is a decision made for Haechan’s health."

SM Entertainment concluded the statement by asserting that they will do their best to aid the idol's recovery.

ٍ @lhcdaily



according to dreamaker usa's update, #haechan will not be able to participate in the nct the 'neo city: usa and latin america - the link' tour due to health issues. let's all hope for haechan's recovery and send lots of love to his way

After the agency released the statement, DREAMMAKER USA confirmed that the idol will not be able to participate in the upcoming tour of NCT 127, to be held in Latin America and the U.S.:

“Please be informed that Haechan will not be able to participate in the NCT 127 2nd tour ‘NEO CITY: USA & LATIN AMERICA- THE LINK’ due to health issues.As such, eight members will participate in the USA/Latin America concerts as scheduled. We ask for your kind understanding. Thank you.”

DREAMMAKER USA @dreammaker_usa NCT 127 2ND TOUR 'NEO CITY : USA & LATIN AMERICA – THE LINK' ARTIST HAECHAN ABSENCE ANNOUCEMENT

NCT fans pray for idol’s speedy recovery

Needless to say, the idol's absence from the upcoming tour has fans concerned. Many took to social media to wish for his full recovery from the heart palpitations.

One fan tweeted:

“I don’t care if haechan takes a long rest…i just really want him to get all the time he needs to rest. i want to see him in good condition bc you know, it really breaks my heart just seeing him have a hard time even though he’s on the stage but he’s still doing his best”

"I don't care if haechan takes a long rest…i just really want him to get all the time he needs to rest. i want to see him in good condition bc you know, it really breaks my heart just seeing him have a hard time even though he's on the stage but he's still doing his best"

ಥ_ಥ @moshihaech ☹️🥹



haechan :( eat lots of food, drink lots of water and get plenty amount of rest while you're recovering!! we will wait for you no matter how much time you need, ok?? i love you so much and your health is the most important thing!

"rest is needed" and i hope sm takes that seriously. what they're doing with haechan's schedule is not ideal. they overwork him to the bone and when his health is put at risk they let him rest for like what a week or two and then back to overworking him again???

A week of schedules, or maybe a few weeks, whatever you need Haechan - it's nothing compared to your health and long-term well-being. Take all the time you need and want and come back healthy. We love so much and we love you always.

haechan :(( please take your time to rest. don't worry too much about anything and focus on your health. get well soon and i'm praying for your speedy recovery. we'll wait for you to come back better and healthier

please always prioritize your health haechan still remember how haechan always tell us to be happy and healthy but hearing the news about his own health breaks my heart

The NCT member has been promoting the release of the group's new track, which is a remake of Candy. It has been reported that NCT 127 will soon make their comeback with an album titled Ay-Yo.

