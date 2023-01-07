“Get well soon, Haechan”: NCT’s fans wish for idol’s speedy recovery as he’s experiencing heart palpitations

On January 6, 2023, NCT’s agency SM Entertainment announced a halt in Haechan’s schedules. The agency released a statement informing fans that the reason for the idol's absence in the upcoming tour and other schedules is his deteriorating health condition.
In a statement, the agency revealed that the NCT member has been experiencing abnormal heart palpitations. The agency also stated that the idol has been visiting the hospital with his manager for the necessary consultations and checkups.
In order to get complete rest from the hectic schedule, the idol will be absent for the upcoming events. As soon as the agency released the statement, fans wished him a speedy recovery. One tweeted:
Following SM's statement, DREAMMAKER USA also announced that Haechan won’t be participating in the upcoming tour
On January 6, SM Entertainment released a detailed statement, where they wrote about the idol’s health issues as well as what doctors have told him to do. They also stated that Idol has been visiting the hospital with his manager:
“This is to inform fans with regards to member Haechan’s health stats and absence from scheduled activities.”
The agency continued:
“Recently, Haechan had experienced abnormal conditions such as heart palpitations, chest tightness, and more, so he went the hospital with his manager and got a consultation and examination where he received the medical advice that treatment and rest are required.”
They statement also emphasized that the idol needs complete rest and "will not participate in scheduled activities for the time being and plans to recover his health while resting.”
The agency asked for understanding from fans and informed them that they will soon update them about the idol's further schedules:
"As a result, Haechan has decided not to participate in the scheduled activities starting the next week and we will let you know later when it is confirmed for him to resume his schedules. We sincerely apologize to fans for causing concern and we ask for fans kind understanding that this is a decision made for Haechan’s health."
SM Entertainment concluded the statement by asserting that they will do their best to aid the idol's recovery.
After the agency released the statement, DREAMMAKER USA confirmed that the idol will not be able to participate in the upcoming tour of NCT 127, to be held in Latin America and the U.S.:
“Please be informed that Haechan will not be able to participate in the NCT 127 2nd tour ‘NEO CITY: USA & LATIN AMERICA- THE LINK’ due to health issues.As such, eight members will participate in the USA/Latin America concerts as scheduled. We ask for your kind understanding. Thank you.”
NCT fans pray for idol’s speedy recovery
Needless to say, the idol's absence from the upcoming tour has fans concerned. Many took to social media to wish for his full recovery from the heart palpitations.
One fan tweeted:
“I don’t care if haechan takes a long rest…i just really want him to get all the time he needs to rest. i want to see him in good condition bc you know, it really breaks my heart just seeing him have a hard time even though he’s on the stage but he’s still doing his best”
The NCT member has been promoting the release of the group's new track, which is a remake of Candy. It has been reported that NCT 127 will soon make their comeback with an album titled Ay-Yo.