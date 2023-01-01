NCT DREAM takes win for CANDY on unaired Music Bank show

NCT DREAM recorded another achievement with their latest track CANDY. The song was declared the winner on KBS' Music Bank for the last week of December.

Though the episode did not air, the results posted on KBS' website showed that NCT DREAM's CANDY took the win after being nominated along with NewJeans' Ditto, by gaining 10,528 points on the Music Bank K-Chart.

Reacting to the news, the group said on Twitter:

"Everyone, we won first place!!! The cold winter feels especially warm this year thanks to Czennie!! Thank you so much for loving Candy a lot! We will do our best to become a more growing Dream in the future!!"

This marks NCT DREAM's second win for their special winter song CANDY, which has been creating new records ever since its release.

It is also the group's 12th music show win in 2022, extending their record as the boy group with the most music show wins in the year and taking their total number of music show wins to 32.

NCT DREAM's first CANDY win on M Countdown

NCT DREAM got its first win for CANDY on Mnet’s M Countdown stage, on December 29, 2022.

During the encore, group leader Mark said:

"We’ve been bestowed the honor of creating a ‘Candy’ remake and I want to thank everyone who loved and listened lots within the period and memories of the [original] time of ‘Candy.’ I hope you will also look forward to and love NCT DREAM’s version. Thank you.”

The upbeat track released on December 16, 2022, is a remake of the 1996 Candy released by the first-generation SM Entertainment K-pop group H.O.T.

CANDY makes NCT Dream the only triple million sellers in 2022

Not only the song but even the album of the same name is creating new records for the group. It recently topped the weekly album chart in Korea by selling a record 1.6 million copies.

CANDY's first-week sales helped it rise to eighth place on Hanteo's overall first-week sales charts, behind BTS' Butter (1.7 million sales) and above NCT 127's 2 Baddies (1.5 million sales.)

According to album sales data, NCT DREAM is the only group to have sold one million copies of three different albums in 2022. The group's Glitch Mode and its repackaged version Beatbox, released earlier this year, also sold over 1 million copies.

However, CANDY helped them break their own record as the fastest SM Entertainment artist to record one million sales as they achieved the feat in two and a half days.

With their impressive track record, the triple million sellers are currently ranked behind BTS, Stray Kids. and SEVENTEEN as the fourth best-selling Korean boy band in first-week sales.

Fans celebrate NCT DREAM's achievements

Proud fans of the group, (DREAMzens) instantly took to Twitter to celebrate the second win for CANDY and lauded the group for its consistent achievements in 2022.

Arguably one of the most successful K-pop artists of the year, fans hailed NCT DREAM for securing the most number of music show wins. One user commented that the septet practically "owned 2022."

Emerald DandiLiom BLM @918Emmy_Loulla So,so proud of NCT Dream, 'Candy',breaking records left and right. It's the cutest song and just what's needed after a very stressful year. The whole is everything, there's just something about 'Graduation'. It just hits so deep. So,so proud of NCT Dream, 'Candy',breaking records left and right. It's the cutest song and just what's needed after a very stressful year. The whole is everything, there's just something about 'Graduation'. It just hits so deep.

Joey Morales @joey_morales24 #NCTDREAM_Candy #7DREAM twitter.com/dejunsdear/sta… 유니🍓 @dejunsdear

congrats on candy win dreamies

#Candy1stWin candy encore is insane?? their live vocals are literally SO PERFECT WHATcongrats on candy win dreamies candy encore is insane?? their live vocals are literally SO PERFECT WHAT congrats on candy win dreamies 💓#Candy1stWin https://t.co/kFv7QqpCzF To be honest I didn’t expect for Candy to get any wins!! Guess I was wrongly!! I’m so happy and proud of them!! They deserve every piece of success!! #Candy1stWin To be honest I didn’t expect for Candy to get any wins!! Guess I was wrongly!! I’m so happy and proud of them!! They deserve every piece of success!! #Candy1stWin #NCTDREAM_Candy #7DREAM twitter.com/dejunsdear/sta…

The SM Entertainment group consisting of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung released CANDY, their first-ever winter special album as a Christmas gift to their fans.

