Under NCT Dream's official Instagram account, SM Entertainment released personalized Candy filters for each member, except for NCT Dream's Jaemin. The filters are part of the promotions for their later mini-album release, Candy. When Jaemin's filter was excluded from the same, fans grew furious over the constant mistakes surrounding the idol.

Though fans initially thought there was just a simple delay in its release, the filter still hasn't been uploaded, further upsetting fans. They also noticed that this wasn't the first time Jaemin received mistreatment from his company.

As more and more issues surface around the idol, fans are bringing back attention to the continuing problem and are trying to get a proper apology from SM Entertainment.

NCTzens bring up a pattern of NCT Dream's Jaemin's mistreatment following the exclusion of his Candy filter

As NCT Dream's Jaemin continues to be the subject of mistreatment from SM Entertainment, fans have raised concerns about the same. They are also backing up their statements with evidence to prove that their accusations aren't baseless. From giving Jaemin ill-fitting clothes to constantly leaving him out of promotional content, fans speculate that it might not be by accident or coincidence.

The idol has been left out of NCT Dream's Love Again album poster, their Dream Cafe merch images, and the poster of Just Like When It Was 8.25. Moreover, there have been one too many instances where Jaemin was given clothes that fit him poorly and shoes that were too big for him. Even with concept photoshoots, the idol often has the least amount of accessories or no props.

💘 @jaemallure “it can just happen” look me in the eye and tell me that its just been a “coincidence” when theyve been leaving jm out of the picture for years on purpose. i wonder what kind of better excuse yall gonna use for this #JaeminDeserveBetter “it can just happen” look me in the eye and tell me that its just been a “coincidence” when theyve been leaving jm out of the picture for years on purpose. i wonder what kind of better excuse yall gonna use for this #JaeminDeserveBetter https://t.co/LI1ZzK5wbH

elle - candy! ♡ @renyojeong 멜로 @narshmallow813 또 재민이만 없음? 얘네는 멤버 하나 빼먹는 게 일상임? 또 재민이만 없음? 얘네는 멤버 하나 빼먹는 게 일상임? https://t.co/qQO6aYY7Gq so f tired of this company treating jaemin like this a simple filter ?? can't even include him how hard is that omfg twitter.com/narshmallow813… so f tired of this company treating jaemin like this a simple filter ?? can't even include him how hard is that omfg twitter.com/narshmallow813…

α @jaemerence twitter.com/g_eneglaer/sta… キラリ✨คุนนู๋เน้กสร้อยสวย🐈📿 @g_eneglaer #JaeminDeserveBetter กุไม่อยากจะเชื่อเลย แสดงว่าที่ด่าไปไม่เคยถึง sm เพราะจากบีทบ๊อกมาแคนดี้ น้องแจมินก็ยังต้องคอยดึงกางเกงตัวเองตลอดตอนเต้นเพราะมันหลวม กุไม่อยากจะเชื่อเลย แสดงว่าที่ด่าไปไม่เคยถึง sm เพราะจากบีทบ๊อกมาแคนดี้ น้องแจมินก็ยังต้องคอยดึงกางเกงตัวเองตลอดตอนเต้นเพราะมันหลวม 😿 #JaeminDeserveBetter https://t.co/fmeGazZM1j Put him in uncomfortable situation like this is really unprofessionalism of the stylist or ppl behind it. He known as one best performer yet them trying to detain him for perform optimally. #JaeminDeserveBetter Put him in uncomfortable situation like this is really unprofessionalism of the stylist or ppl behind it. He known as one best performer yet them trying to detain him for perform optimally. #JaeminDeserveBetter twitter.com/g_eneglaer/sta…

Last year, during NCT 2021, fans also noticed that his name wasn't included in the song Universe (Let's Play Ball), in which Jaemin participated.

With the Candy promotions, fans have noticed that these mistakes have begun to roll out once again. During many Candy performances, NCT Dream's Jaemin was the only one who lacked head accessories, and he himself mentioned that he's rarely given props or accessories to wear on stage.

@NCTsmtown_DREAM @SMTOWNGLOBAL This much for THIS YEAR ALONE? It's obvious something wrong there. Please fix this problem ASAP. I wish i also don't believe it's really goes like this. How come you let this happen to your artist -- @SMTOWNGLOBAL This much for THIS YEAR ALONE? It's obvious something wrong there. Please fix this problem ASAP. I wish i also don't believe it's really goes like this. How come you let this happen to your artist --#JaeminDeserveBetter #SMTreatJaeminBetter@NCTsmtown_DREAM https://t.co/2LSEAVibj8

(ทำธุระ) rest, f0rsor 🐛 @yourf0rsor Its once again Jaemin faces mistreatments by SM company. During Candy promotion, he always appears with no head accessories and improper costume, he also got the least content on TikTok and no candy filter on IG, etc. Please make a move on these whole incidents. @najaeminbar0813 Its once again Jaemin faces mistreatments by SM company. During Candy promotion, he always appears with no head accessories and improper costume, he also got the least content on TikTok and no candy filter on IG, etc. Please make a move on these whole incidents. @najaeminbar0813 https://t.co/JpD8OFM2Tf

NCTzens continue to flood Twitter as they trend "Apologize to Jaemin" and "Jaemin Deserves Better," fixed on gaining SM Entertainment’s attention to address the ongoing issue.

Considering SM is one of the biggest K-pop companies in the industry, fans believe that it's unacceptable for them to showcase one too many instances of their ill-treatment towards NCT Dream's Jaemin.

Considering the fame and popularity of both the company and the K-pop group, fans find it fit for the staff to receive better training, as they need to be held accountable for the mistakes that make Jaemin's mistreatment a constant occurrence.

Since this isn't the first time, fans have trended the issue on Twitter. However, they are slowly losing their patience in waiting for their idol to receive proper management from his company.

As NCTzens continue to flood Twitter with concerns for Jaemin, they hope that SM Entertainment will release Jaemin’s Candy filter and an official apology for their one too many mishaps.

